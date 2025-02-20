5 College Basketball Games to Watch This Weekend

Who’s ready for a great weekend?

Check below for our list of five games to watch this weekend in college basketball.

College Basketball Games to Watch

Michigan State at Michigan (Friday)

The most balanced team of Tom Izzo's career travels to Ann Arbor to take on a team that probably isn't truly getting its due. Dusty May inherited a program that won just eight games last season under Juwan Howard, but Michigan finds itself in position to win the Big Ten regular season title. That's pretty incredible. Expect the Wolverines' interior tandem of Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin to be the difference inside against the Spartans.

Tennessee at Texas A&M (Saturday)

If you're yearning for great offense, this probably isn't the game for you. If you love tough, hard-nosed basketball, you're going to be in heaven. Two of the top defensive teams in the sport will battle in a Sweet 16-caliber tilt that may require shoulder pads. First to 60 points wins? It's very possible. Expect an all-out war in College Station.

Iowa State at Houston (Saturday)

I'm running out of adjectives for the coaching job that Kelvin Sampson has done this season, and that feels like an annual proclamation. The Cougars are in the pole position to win their second straight Big 12 regular season title, and their opponent on Saturday --- the Cyclones --- feels like they've slightly fallen off the national radar the past few weeks. That can change with a win at the Fertitta Center. This is an Elite Eight-caliber game.

Duke vs. Illinois (Saturday)

The Blue Devils have only faced one team -- Clemson -- since early December that was a lock for the NCAA Tournament, and they lost that game. Things will be different on Saturday at MSG, but the Illini are far from whole. Freshman big man Morez Johnson is out with a broken wrist, and this team has had players in and out of the lineup for weeks. Duke's averaging margin of victory in ACC play is more than 21 points.

UConn at St. John's (Sunday)

Rick Pitino's team can take true aim at the Big East regular season title if it can beat the Huskies on Sunday at the World's Most Famous Arena. It will not be easy. Dan Hurley has always been at his best with his back against the wall, and the mission to rally UConn late in the season is something that the future Hall-of-Famer will relish. The Huskies don't have what they had over the past two seasons, but they still have enough to beat St. John's on Sunday and remind everyone in college basketball that they're still capable of getting hot at the most important time of the year.

Rothstein has been a college basketball insider for CBS Sports since 2010 and a contributor to the CBS Broadcast Network since 2016. He joined FanDuel in 2022 as a Content Creator. Rothstein is also the host of the College Hoops Today Podcast via Compass Media Networks.