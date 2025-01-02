5 College Basketball Games to Watch This Weekend

Who’s ready for a great weekend?

Check below for our list of five games to watch this weekend in college basketball.

College Basketball Games to Watch

Florida at Kentucky (Saturday)

The best SEC that we've ever seen in our lifetime gets going with two flagship programs going toe-to-toe at Rupp Arena. Sounds delicious, right? The Gators are a perfect 13-0 but have yet to beat an opponent the caliber of the Wildcats. Todd Golden's squad is a perfect 6-0 in road and neutral site games this season. Expect a fun 40 minutes in Lexington. And another thing? I love the 11 a.m. ET tip off.

Arkansas at Tennessee (Saturday)

Since losing to Illinois on Thanksgiving Day, the Razorbacks have quietly won six straight games and are 11-2 heading into Rocky Top. This is a homecoming of sorts for Arkansas big man Jonas Aidoo, who started for the Vols last season at center when they advanced to the Elite Eight and lost to Purdue. The 6-11 Aidoo has blocked a total of 10 shots in his last five games. Are John Calipari's guards -- Boogie Fland and DJ Wagner -- ready to trade wits with Tennessee's veteran quartet of Zakai Zeigler, Chaz Lanier, Jahmai Mashack, and Jordan Gainey? That's the million-dollar question.

Baylor at Iowa State (Saturday)

The Bears were snake bitten with injuries during the first two months of the season but now finally appear to be getting back to full strength. The Cyclones, meanwhile, look like the class of the Big 12 and are coming off a major road win at Colorado. If Baylor wants to introduce itself as a player nationally for the first time this season, this is the type of game that it needs to win. Bears freshman Rob Wright could play a major role in this game thanks to his creativity and playmaking after averaging 15.0 points and 6.4 assists during the month of December.

UCLA at Nebraska (Saturday)

A Big Ten team hasn't won at Pinnacle Bank Arena since Feb. 28th, 2023. Will the Bruins be able to break that streak on Saturday? Expect a war of attrition as two of the best defenses in the country do battle in hand-to-hand combat. Keep a close eye on the matchup between UCLA's Kobe Johnson and Nebraska's Brice Williams (19.0 points), who continues to perform like one of the best scorers in the Big Ten.

Duke at SMU (Saturday)

Are the Ponies going to be a real threat to finish at the top of the ACC standings in their first year in the conference? We'll have a better idea after they host the Blue Devils on Saturday. SMU is 11-2 but hasn't truly helped or hurt itself yet in terms of quality wins or costly losses. Duke looks poised to rip through the ACC like a chainsaw through butter.

