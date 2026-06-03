Home Run Predictions Today: 3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Today's Top Home Run Picks at a Glance

Kyle Schwarber (+280)

Austin Riley (+590)

Jorge Soler (+420)

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Using our MLB projections as a guide, which home run props stand out for today's MLB action? Also, you can check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best Home Run Bets: HR Props and Picks for Today

Padres at Phillies, 6:41 p.m. ET

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Kyle Schwarber is already up to 22 homers this season, and he's at home today versus Walker Buehler.

Schwarber has a 52.7% fly-ball rate, which is a career-high number, and of his 22 tanks, 13 have come at home while 15 have come against RHPs. At home against righties, Schwarber has racked up a laughable .542 wOBA and 66.7% fly-ball rate.

Buehler is not missing many bats (7.5% swinging-strike rate) and is getting crushed by left-handed hitters (.354 wOBA).

As an added bonus, the wind is blowing out to left-center in Philly.

Blue Jays at Braves, 7:16 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Austin Riley +2500 View more odds in Sportsbook

Austin Riley has a friendly matchup against southpaw Patrick Corbin.

Corbin owns a 4.40 SIERA and a career-worst 8.7% swinging-strike rate. Righty bats are hammering him to the tune of a .353 wOBA and 39.2% fly-ball rate.

Enter Riley, who has a 39.6% hard-hit rate versus LHPs this season. He was better in May (.316 wOBA) after a brutally slow start to the campaign, and Riley posted a gaudy 51.4% fly-ball rate against left-handers last year.

In a great matchup and on a warm day in Atlanta, Riley makes for an attractive HR pick.

Rockies at Angels, 9:39 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Jorge Soler +390 View more odds in Sportsbook

This is my favorite home run bet today.

The Los Angeles Angels have a mouth-watering matchup with Michael Lorenzen. A veteran right-hander, Lorenzen's first year with the Colorado Rockies isn't going well as he's recorded a 4.55 SIERA and 15.4% K rate. While he's struggled mightily at Coors, Lorenzen is also getting tagged on the road, permitting a .369 wOBA and 1.48 jacks per nine innings in the split.

Soler really enjoys hitting in LA, putting up a .341 wOBA at home this year, and eight of his nine long-balls have come in righty-righty matchups.

To make things even better, once Lorenzen is out of the game, Soler will take on a Rockies bullpen that ranks fifth-worst in reliever xFIP over the last 30 days.

Oh, and the wind is blowing out, too.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does +210 mean on an MLB home run prop bet?

A +210 line means a $100 bet returns $210 in profit if the player homers. You can bet any amount — a $10 bet at +210 returns $21 in profit. The number reflects the implied probability the sportsbook assigns to the event (roughly 32% for +210 odds).

What happens to my FanDuel HR prop if the player doesn't start?

FanDuel's policy is that a HR prop bet will not be voided if the player records at least one at-bat — even as a pinch hitter. If they don't get any at-bat, the bet is typically voided. Always check FanDuel's official terms before placing your wager.

Can I parlay home run props together on FanDuel?

Yes. FanDuel allows you to parlay multiple HR props as a standard parlay or as part of a Same Game Parlay (SGP) within a single game. All legs must win for the parlay to pay out.

What factors matter most when betting MLB home run props?

Some of the most important factors are: the hitter's recent HR rate and raw power profile, the opposing pitcher's home run rate allowed, ballpark dimensions and park factors, wind direction and game-time temperature, and batter-vs-pitcher handedness splits.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.