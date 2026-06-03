MLB Strikeout Props Today: 3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets — June 3, 2026

Freddy Peralta (NYM @ SEA) — Over 5.5 Strikeouts

Gerrit Cole (CLE @ NYY) — Over 5.5 Strikeouts

Paul Skenes (PIT @ HOU) — Over 6.5 Strikeouts

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

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Today's Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets

Freddy Peralta Over 5.5 Strikeouts — NYM @ SEA, 3:40 PM ET

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Step 1: The Pitcher

Freddy Peralta enters Wednesday with a 3.55 ERA and 11.6% swinging-strike rate. His fastball, which sits at 95-97 mph and generates elite spin, creates genuine whiff rates at the top of the zone. His curveball has been the secondary weapon that defines his profile: opponents are batting .117 against it in 2026.

Step 2: Recent Form

Peralta has cleared this 5.5 line in four of his past seven starts.

Step 3: The Matchup

Peralta faces the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Seattle is tied for the eighth-highest K rate (23.1%).

Step 4: Park Advantage

T-Mobile Park is one of the most pitcher-friendly environments in baseball, with a park factor that consistently suppresses both runs and home runs. The combination of a favorable park, nasty stuff, and a lineup profile that suits his arsenal makes this a good K prop to target.

Gerrit Cole Over 5.5 Strikeouts — CLE @ NYY, 7:05 PM ET

Step 1: The Pitcher

Gerrit Cole enters Wednesday off an electric 10-K outing in his second start off the IL. He's now fanned 12 in 12.2 innings. That comes after he had 14 Ks over his last 10.1 innings in the minors during his rehab outings.

Step 2: Home Park at Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium plays as a neutral-to-slightly-suppressive park for pitching metrics, but Cole's strikeout numbers have not been meaningfully affected by park factors throughout his career. His career K/9 at Yankee Stadium is virtually identical to his road K/9 across a five-year sample.

Step 3: The Matchup

Cole faces the Cleveland Guardians, who are 35-27 but carry a lineup that is notably susceptible to elite fastball-sweeper combinations from the right side. Across the Guardians' last 25 games, their strikeout rate against right-handed power pitchers sits at 24.3 percent — the seventh-highest rate in the AL.

Paul Skenes Over 6.5 Strikeouts — PIT @ HOU, 8:10 PM ET

Step 1: The Pitcher

Paul Skenes enters Wednesday with a 2.29 expected ERA and 10.33 strikeouts per nine innings along with a 29.4% K rate. His barrel rate allowed of 4.1 percent is also the best in baseball. Skenes' arsenal is built around three premium pitches: a 100.5 mph average four-seam fastball that he locates in the upper zone with precision, a 92-93 mph splinker — his term for a cross between a splitter and a sinker — that drops out of the bottom of the zone and generates whiff rates above 60 percent, and a slider that he has increasingly deployed as his third pitch in 2026.

Step 2: Recent Form and Trajectory

Skenes has gone for 10 Ks in half of his past four games and has cleared 6.5 punchouts in six of his last seven games.

Step 3: The Matchup

Skenes faces the Houston Astros, a lineup that has historically been difficult for young power pitchers due to Houston's patience and swing recognition. The 2026 Astros are not the same level of offensive club that they have been in the past, and they rank close to the league average in K rate (21.3%). That makes this an attackable spot for a pitcher as good as Skenes.

Strikeout Prop Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What is a strikeout prop bet? A strikeout prop bet is a wager on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher will record in a given game. FanDuel Sportsbook will set an over/under line — for example, 6.5 strikeouts — and you bet whether the pitcher will go over or under that number.

How do strikeout prop bets work? Sportsbooks post a strikeout total for a starting pitcher before each game. You pick either the over (more strikeouts than the line) or the under (fewer strikeouts than the line). The bet is typically settled on the pitcher's official strikeouts recorded, regardless of how long he stays in the game.

What stats should I look at for strikeout prop bets? The most important stats to research are the pitcher's strikeouts per nine innings (K/9), strikeout rate (K%), swinging strike rate (SwStr%), pitch counts and recent strikeout totals over his last several starts. You should also look at the opposing lineup's strikeout rate, as some teams swing and miss more than others.

What is swinging strike rate and why does it matter? Swinging strike rate (SwStr%) measures how often a pitcher generates swings and misses on all pitches thrown. It is one of the strongest predictors of strikeout performance.

Can I parlay strikeout props? Yes, FanDuel allows you to combine strikeout props with other player props or game markets into a parlay.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.