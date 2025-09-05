49ers vs Seahawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 1

On Sunday in the NFL, the San Francisco 49ers are playing the Seattle Seahawks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NFL betting odds.

49ers vs Seahawks Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: 49ers win (53.4%)

49ers vs Seahawks Point Spread

The 49ers are 1.5-point favorites against the Seahawks. The 49ers are -110 to cover the spread, while the Seahawks are -110 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.

49ers vs Seahawks Over/Under

A total of 43.5 points has been set for the 49ers-Seahawks matchup on Sept. 7, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.

49ers vs Seahawks Moneyline

San Francisco is the favorite, -118 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +100 underdog despite being at home.

49ers vs Seahawks Betting Trends

The 49ers had five wins in 17 games against the spread last season.

As 1.5-point favorites or more, the 49ers went 5-8 against the spread last season.

Last season, 11 of San Francisco's 17 games hit the over.

The Seahawks had six wins in 17 games against the spread last season.

Seattle's ATS record as an underdog of 1.5 points or more was 5-6 last year.

The Seahawks had nine of their 17 games go over the point total last year.

Check out even more in-depth 49ers vs. Seahawks analysis on FanDuel Research.

49ers vs Seahawks Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-118) | SEA: (+100)

SF: (-118) | SEA: (+100) Spread: SF: -1.5 (-110) | SEA: +1.5 (-110)

SF: -1.5 (-110) | SEA: +1.5 (-110) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!