49ers vs Rams Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 15 Thursday Night Football

In NFL action on Thursday, the San Francisco 49ers play the Los Angeles Rams.

49ers vs Rams Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: 49ers win (60%)

49ers vs Rams Point Spread

The 49ers are 2.5-point favorites against the Rams. The 49ers are -115 to cover the spread, while the Rams are -105 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

49ers vs Rams Over/Under

49ers versus Rams on Dec. 12 has an over/under of 49.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.

49ers vs Rams Moneyline

San Francisco is the favorite, -144 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +122 underdog on the road.

49ers vs Rams Betting Trends

San Francisco is 5-8-0 against the spread this year.

Against the spread as 2.5-point favorites or more, the 49ers are 5-6.

The 49ers have played 13 games this season and eight of them have hit the over.

The Rams have six wins in 13 contests against the spread this year.

As 2.5-point underdogs or more, Los Angeles is 3-4 against the spread.

Out of 13 Rams games so far this year, seven have hit the over.

49ers vs Rams Odds & Spread

Moneyline: SF: (-144) | LAR: (+122)

SF: (-144) | LAR: (+122) Spread: SF: -2.5 (-115) | LAR: +2.5 (-105)

SF: -2.5 (-115) | LAR: +2.5 (-105) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

