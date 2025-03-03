The MLB season is right around the corner and fantasy baseball drafts are underway. Finding players who are undervalued compared to their average draft position (ADP) is an important way to build a winning roster.

Which players look undervalued heading into 2025? Let's find out.

All average draft position data will be from FantasyPros' consensus ADP.

4 Undervalued Players for Fantasy Baseball in 2025

Jake Burger, 1B, Rangers

FantasyPros' Consensus ADP: 117.8 Overall (1B14)

Jake Burger could put up career numbers in a new uniform this season.

Burger ended 2024 with a .250 BA, .325 wOBA, and .460 SLG. His power numbers were decent, including a .206 ISO, 12.3% barrel rate, and a 46.8% hard-hit rate. Those numbers were a slight dip from the season prior, but even still, Burger finished the campaign with 29 home runs.

He joins a Texas Rangers team that figures to put up far more runs than the Miami Marlins did a season ago. Thus, Burger could have more RBIs coming his way in 2025. Globe Life Field also ranks fourth in Statcast's home run park factor for right-handed hitters -- a far cry from Miami's home stadium (25th).

You won't find many first baseman who are a running threat, including Burger. It's all about power, and Burger's outlook in that arena looks intriguing.

According to ZiPS on FanGraphs, Burger projects to hit 30 home runs (tied for third-most at 1B) and 91 RBIs (fifth-most) this season. His lack of speed prevents him from turning singles into doubles, but he still seems like a decent value play in 2025.

Jackson Holliday, 2B, Orioles

FantasyPros' Consensus ADP: 196.3 Overall (2B17)

The masses have already grown sour on 21-year-old Jackson Holliday.

The first overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft was one of the most highly touted prospects we've ever seen. Heading into 2024, he held a 173.6 ADP despite not even being on the Baltimore Orioles' opening day roster.

Holliday's rookie campaign was forgettable. He appeared in 60 games and churned out a meh .189 BA, .251 wOBA, .311 SLG, and 33.2% strikeout rate. It's not totally unusual for this king of thing to happen. Aaron Judge wasn't good right away, either. We're hardly removed from 2023, a year where Holliday flashed a .323 BA and .941 OPS and hit 30 doubles, 9 triples, 12 home runs, and 75 RBIs through 477 at-bats.

The top position player prospects pan out more often than not. I don't hate the idea of biting on Holliday earlier than where he is currently being drafted in hopes that he can deliver a big sophomore return.

Trevor Story, SS, Red Sox

FantasyPros' Consensus ADP: 283.3 Overall (SS29)

If availability is the best ability, then Trevor Story stinks.

He's played fewer than 95 games in four of his last five seasons. Worse, he's played just 69 out of 324 games (21.3%) across his last two seasons. His troubled injury history is a big reason why he's projected to go undrafted in 10-team leagues.

However, his ADP (283.3) essentially makes him a free play, and he could end up as the most undervalued player in fantasy baseball should he stay at all healthy.

Story dislocated his shoulder two weeks into the 2024 season. The injury required surgery, but he was able to return a week into September. Upon his return, Story posted a .270 BA .429 SLG, and 119 wRC+. He hit four doubles, two home runs, and stole five bases through 63 at-bats.

In his last three seasons with 100-plus games, Story was a HR/SB getter, posting 37/27, 35/23, and 24/20. He's looked good in spring training and has the privilege of playing half of his games at Fenway Park, which is tied for the second-most hitter-friendly park for right-handed hitters.

The Boston Red Sox stole the seventh-most bases in MLB a season ago and should continue to be aggressive under Alex Cora. Story is a guy with legit 30/30 potential, making him a viable reach option at the end of drafts.

Michael King, SP, Padres

FantasyPros' Consensus ADP: 59 Overall (SP16)

FanDuel Research's Kenyatta Storin lists Chris Sale (SP8) and Jacob deGrom (SP14) as potential fantasy baseball busts for 2025. I'd agree that we have reason to be wary of some of the earlier pitchers being drafted, including Sale and deGrom. If we're to believe that some of these top names are overvalued, then that opens the door to find starting pitchers who are undervalued.

Michael King could be our answer.

King enjoyed a 2.95 ERA, 3.59 xERA, 3.50 xFIP, and 3.63 SIERA in 2024. He posted a 27.7% strikeout rate (ninth-best) and recorded 201 Ks (10th-most). On top of that, he allowed just 0.88 home runs per nine innings despite a middling 10.3% HR/FB ratio.

The 29-year-old wasn't a full-time starter until 2024. He pitched 173 innings through 30 starts last year and could take on a heavier workload with more stamina this go around. ZiPS expects King to tally 185 strikeouts (fifth-most) on a 3.27 ERA (12th-best) this season. He's worth claiming before his current ADP.

Take your sports betting to the next level with the FanDuel Parlay Hub! Explore a curated selection of popular parlays for trending games on FanDuel Sportsbook. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more MLB betting opportunities? Check out all of the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.