4 Players to Sell High in Fantasy Football Entering Week 7

There are plenty of roster decisions that need to be made each week in fantasy football, including potential trades.

On one hand, it can be extremely beneficial to buy-low on a certain player via trade before they see a positive change in usage or experience a breakout performance. And on the opposite end of the spectrum, there are also players to consider trading away while their value is potentially at its peak.

With last week in the books, which players should we consider selling-high in fantasy football before this week's games take place?

Note: All stats come from Next Gen Stats or Pro Football Focus unless stated otherwise.

Players to Trade Away in Fantasy Football

Rico Dowdle, RB, Panthers

There hasn't been a single player in the league who has scored more fantasy points (62.8) in half-PPR leagues than Rico Dowdle over the last two weeks. Dowdle has notched 30-plus points in back-to-back games as the starting back of the Carolina Panthers amid the absence of Chuba Hubbard, but his time as the clear workhorse in Carolina's backfield could be nearing a close.

Despite Dowdle registering 236.5 scrimmage yards (!!!) and 30.0 touches per game on a 77.5% snap rate and 59.0% route rate across the last two weeks, Hubbard paced the backfield with a 64.7% snap rate, 16.6 touches per game, and 77.8 scrimmage yards per game in the first four weeks of the season. Although there's certainly a chance Dowdle is now the starter for the Panthers, Hubbard is also going to garner touches once he returns, so it's very possible Dowdle's trade value doesn't getting any higher than it is right now.

Cam Skattebo, RB, Giants

The vibes surrounding the New York Giants seem to be trending upward since the team elected to name rookie Jaxson Dart their starting quarterback, pairing him with fellow rookie running back Cam Skattebo. While the Giants have become infinitely more fun to watch and are coming off a victory against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6, this may be a perfect time to see how much your leaguemates are willing to give up for Skattebo.

In Thursday's win over the Eagles, Skattebo turned his 71.6% snap rate, 35.3% route rate, and 21 touches into 110 scrimmage yards and 3 rushing touchdowns en route to 30 fantasy points in half-PPR formats -- which was good enough for him to be the RB3 in Week 6. Skattebo figures to remain the lead back for the Giants moving forward, but it remains to be seen if he can maintain his status as the current RB11 in fantasy points per game, and I feel obligated to see what his value is after he found the end zone three times in a primetime game.

D'Andre Swift, RB, Bears

Speaking of a player performing well in a primetime environment, D'Andre Swift put together his best performance of the season in Monday night's win versus the Washington Commanders. While Swift has typically struggled to generate explosive plays and be consistently effective on the ground, he compiled 175 scrimmage yards and a score on just 16 touches against the Commanders, resulting in a RB6 finish in Week 6.

Despite Swift having no issues creating chunk plays in Chicago's latest game, he has still scored fewer than 10 fantasy points twice already this season, and he had his second-lowest snap rate (59.3%) of the year on Monday. At the moment, Swift is the primary back for a much-improved Chicago Bears' offense, but I don't want to place too much confidence in him producing explosive plays consistently, so I'd look to move him after he just tallied 20-plus fantasy points for the first time since Week 4 of last season.

Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles

Even in a Philadelphia Eagles offense that has looked out of sorts and has been largely ineffective through the first six weeks, Dallas Goedert has been providing solid fantasy production in recent weeks. On the season, Goedert is the TE2 in fantasy points per game and is the overall TE3 in half-PPR formats after scoring 17-plus points for the second time in his last three contests in Week 6.

At first glance, Goedert's fantasy output should make him a tight end we wouldn't want to trade away, but he's already tied his career-high mark in touchdowns (5) due to some of Philly's trick plays around the goal line bouncing his way. Besides expecting the likes of Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley to remain the focal points for the Eagles in the red zone -- and expecting A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith to get more involved -- I don't want to be in the business of relying on any of Philadelphia's pass catchers right now.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.