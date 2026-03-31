4 NHL Best Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 3/31/26
Tuesday’s NHL slate features 10 games with strong betting angles across moneylines, totals, and player props. With playoff races tightening, we’re seeing clearer separation between elite teams and those dealing with injuries or inconsistency.
What are the best NHL odds to target at FanDuel Sportsbook?
Let's take a look.
NHL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.
Today's NHL Best Bets and Props
Hurricanes ML vs Blue Jackets
Moneyline
Why this is one of the best NHL moneyline bets:
1. Elite team metrics
Carolina:
- Among league leaders in possession metrics (Corsi & shot share)
- Top-tier defensive structure
Recent data shows:
- Hurricanes entered this matchup around 42-18-6
- Strong shot suppression and puck control
2. Lineup advantage
Carolina core:
- Sebastian Aho
- Seth Jarvis
- Andrei Svechnikov
Columbus:
- Relies heavily on Fantilli + Marchenko + Werenski
Carolina has:
- More depth
- Better defensive pairings
3. Game script edge
Hurricanes typically:
- Control possession
- Limit high-danger chances
This reduces upset probability.
Prediction:
Carolina controls pace and wins.
Best Bet: Hurricanes ML
Jets ML vs Blackhawks
Moneyline
Why this NHL best bet stands out:
1. Goaltending advantage
- Connor Hellebuyck = elite goalie edge
- One of the best save percentages in the league
2. Defensive mismatch
Winnipeg:
- Structured defensive team
- Strong penalty kill
Chicago:
- Young roster
- Defensive breakdowns common
3. Experience gap
Jets:
- Veteran core (Scheifele, Connor, Vilardi)
Blackhawks:
- Young, inconsistent lineup
Prediction:
Jets dominate defensively and win.
Best Bet: Jets ML
Stars vs Bruins — UNDER 5.5 Goals
Total Goals
Why this total has value:
1. Goaltending matchup
- Jake Oettinger (Stars)
- Bruins strong defensive system
Both teams:
- Top-tier defensive metrics
- Strong goaltending performances
2. Team styles
Dallas:
- Structured offense
- Balanced attack
Boston:
- Defensive-first approach
- Slower pace
3. Expected game flow
- Low-event game
- Fewer high-danger scoring chances
Prediction:
Game stays low scoring.
Best Bet: UNDER 5.5 Goals
Jack Hughes (Devils) OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal
Jack Hughes Shots on Goal
Best NHL player prop bet:
Step-by-step analysis:
1. Elite offensive role
Jack Hughes:
- Primary playmaker and shooter
- Leads Devils in shot volume
2. Recent performance
- 3-point game vs Rangers in last meeting
- Heavy offensive usage
3. Matchup vs Rangers
- Rangers allow perimeter shots
- Hughes thrives in transition
4. Ice time advantage
- Plays top line + power play
- 18–22 minutes per game
Projection:
4–6 shots on goal
Prediction:
Hughes clears shot line.
Best Bet: Jack Hughes OVER 3.5 Shots
Best NHL Bets Summary
Moneyline Picks
- Hurricanes ML
- Jets ML
Totals Bet
- Stars vs Bruins UNDER 5.5
Player Prop
- Jack Hughes OVER 3.5 Shots
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.