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NHL

4 NHL Best Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 3/31/26

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

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4 NHL Best Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 3/31/26

Tuesday’s NHL slate features 10 games with strong betting angles across moneylines, totals, and player props. With playoff races tightening, we’re seeing clearer separation between elite teams and those dealing with injuries or inconsistency.

What are the best NHL odds to target at FanDuel Sportsbook?

Let's take a look.

NHL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Today's NHL Best Bets and Props

Hurricanes ML vs Blue Jackets

Moneyline

Carolina Hurricanes
Mar 31 11:40pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Why this is one of the best NHL moneyline bets:

1. Elite team metrics

Carolina:

  • Among league leaders in possession metrics (Corsi & shot share)
  • Top-tier defensive structure

Recent data shows:

  • Hurricanes entered this matchup around 42-18-6
  • Strong shot suppression and puck control

2. Lineup advantage

Carolina core:

  • Sebastian Aho
  • Seth Jarvis
  • Andrei Svechnikov

Columbus:

  • Relies heavily on Fantilli + Marchenko + Werenski

Carolina has:

  • More depth
  • Better defensive pairings

3. Game script edge

Hurricanes typically:

  • Control possession
  • Limit high-danger chances

This reduces upset probability.

Prediction:

Carolina controls pace and wins.

Best Bet: Hurricanes ML

Jets ML vs Blackhawks

Moneyline

Winnipeg Jets
Apr 1 12:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Why this NHL best bet stands out:

1. Goaltending advantage

  • Connor Hellebuyck = elite goalie edge
  • One of the best save percentages in the league

2. Defensive mismatch

Winnipeg:

  • Structured defensive team
  • Strong penalty kill

Chicago:

  • Young roster
  • Defensive breakdowns common

3. Experience gap

Jets:

  • Veteran core (Scheifele, Connor, Vilardi)

Blackhawks:

  • Young, inconsistent lineup

Prediction:

Jets dominate defensively and win.

Best Bet: Jets ML

Stars vs Bruins — UNDER 5.5 Goals

Total Goals

Under
Mar 31 11:10pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Why this total has value:

1. Goaltending matchup

  • Jake Oettinger (Stars)
  • Bruins strong defensive system

Both teams:

  • Top-tier defensive metrics
  • Strong goaltending performances

2. Team styles

Dallas:

  • Structured offense
  • Balanced attack

Boston:

  • Defensive-first approach
  • Slower pace

3. Expected game flow

  • Low-event game
  • Fewer high-danger scoring chances

Prediction:

Game stays low scoring.

Best Bet: UNDER 5.5 Goals

Jack Hughes (Devils) OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal

Jack Hughes Shots on Goal

Jack Hughes - Over
Mar 31 11:10pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Best NHL player prop bet:

Step-by-step analysis:

1. Elite offensive role

Jack Hughes:

  • Primary playmaker and shooter
  • Leads Devils in shot volume

2. Recent performance

  • 3-point game vs Rangers in last meeting
  • Heavy offensive usage

3. Matchup vs Rangers

  • Rangers allow perimeter shots
  • Hughes thrives in transition

4. Ice time advantage

  • Plays top line + power play
  • 18–22 minutes per game

Projection:

4–6 shots on goal

Prediction:

Hughes clears shot line.

Best Bet: Jack Hughes OVER 3.5 Shots

Best NHL Bets Summary

Moneyline Picks

  • Hurricanes ML
  • Jets ML

Totals Bet

  • Stars vs Bruins UNDER 5.5

Player Prop

  • Jack Hughes OVER 3.5 Shots

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Which NHL bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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