4 NHL Best Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 3/31/26

Tuesday’s NHL slate features 10 games with strong betting angles across moneylines, totals, and player props. With playoff races tightening, we’re seeing clearer separation between elite teams and those dealing with injuries or inconsistency.

What are the best NHL odds to target at FanDuel Sportsbook?

Let's take a look.

NHL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Today's NHL Best Bets and Props

Moneyline Carolina Hurricanes Mar 31 11:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Why this is one of the best NHL moneyline bets:

1. Elite team metrics

Carolina:

Among league leaders in possession metrics (Corsi & shot share)

Top-tier defensive structure

Recent data shows:

Hurricanes entered this matchup around 42-18-6

Strong shot suppression and puck control

2. Lineup advantage

Carolina core:

Sebastian Aho

Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov

Columbus:

Relies heavily on Fantilli + Marchenko + Werenski

Carolina has:

More depth

Better defensive pairings

3. Game script edge

Hurricanes typically:

Control possession

Limit high-danger chances

This reduces upset probability.

Prediction:

Carolina controls pace and wins.

Best Bet: Hurricanes ML

Moneyline Winnipeg Jets Apr 1 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Why this NHL best bet stands out:

1. Goaltending advantage

Connor Hellebuyck = elite goalie edge

One of the best save percentages in the league

2. Defensive mismatch

Winnipeg:

Structured defensive team

Strong penalty kill

Chicago:

Young roster

Defensive breakdowns common

3. Experience gap

Jets:

Veteran core (Scheifele, Connor, Vilardi)

Blackhawks:

Young, inconsistent lineup

Prediction:

Jets dominate defensively and win.

Best Bet: Jets ML

Total Goals Under Mar 31 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Why this total has value:

1. Goaltending matchup

Jake Oettinger (Stars)

Bruins strong defensive system

Both teams:

Top-tier defensive metrics

Strong goaltending performances

2. Team styles

Dallas:

Structured offense

Balanced attack

Boston:

Defensive-first approach

Slower pace

3. Expected game flow

Low-event game

Fewer high-danger scoring chances

Prediction:

Game stays low scoring.

Best Bet: UNDER 5.5 Goals

Jack Hughes Shots on Goal Jack Hughes - Over Mar 31 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Best NHL player prop bet:

Step-by-step analysis:

1. Elite offensive role

Jack Hughes:

Primary playmaker and shooter

Leads Devils in shot volume

2. Recent performance

3-point game vs Rangers in last meeting

Heavy offensive usage

3. Matchup vs Rangers

Rangers allow perimeter shots

Hughes thrives in transition

4. Ice time advantage

Plays top line + power play

18–22 minutes per game

Projection:

4–6 shots on goal

Prediction:

Hughes clears shot line.

Best Bet: Jack Hughes OVER 3.5 Shots

Best NHL Bets Summary

Moneyline Picks

Hurricanes ML

Jets ML

Totals Bet

Stars vs Bruins UNDER 5.5

Player Prop

Jack Hughes OVER 3.5 Shots

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.