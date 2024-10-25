4 NFL Touchdown Picks for Week 8

Taking anytime touchdown props via the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook is a fun way to wager on the NFL.

Best NFL TD Bets: Week 8

Tua Tagovailoa has officially cleared concussion protocol and will start for the Miami Dolphins on Sunday versus the Arizona Cardinals, prompting the pass-catchers on the team to rejoice. In the last four games with Tua inactive, the Dolphins have averaged a dismal 159.3 passing yards per game, which has led to forgettable production for Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Amid Tagovailoa's four-game absence, Hill logged a 22.4% target share and 36.8% air yards share (via NextGenStats), but it led to only 35 receiving yards per game and 1.39 yards per route run. Those numbers are going to drastically change with Tagovailoa back under center for the Dolphins.

Hill hasn't found the end zone since Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars when he produced 7 receptions for 130 yards and a score on 12 targets. With Miami possessing a 2-4 record and desperately needing a win at home, I'm expecting them to force feed Hill the ball -- especially after he caught just 1 pass for 8 yards in last week's loss.

As for the Cardinals, they are giving up the eighth-most receiving TDs (8) and most yards per route run (1.87) to WRs this season. Aside from being interested in laddering Hill's alternate receiving yards, I'm also backing him to score in Tagovailoa's return.

Are people paying attention to what A.J. Brown is doing in the games he's been active for the Philadelphia Eagles this season? While Philly's offense has been underwhelming at times, Brown has been far from it as he's generating an eye-popping 35.8% target share, 108 receiving yards per game, and 4.15 yards per route run on a 13.7-yard average depth of target -- which is why his over on receiving yards was my favorite bet in FanDuel Research's expert picks article for Week 8.

Along with his astronomical numbers above, Brown is commanding a 25.0% red-zone target share and 50.0% end-zone target share in the three games he's been on the field. Whenever Jalen Hurts needs someone to make a play, he is understandably looking for No. 11 consistently.

Even though Brown has missed three games this season, he's caught a TD in each of his three appearances. Brown's three receiving scores are tied with players like D.K. Metcalf and Garrett Wilson, and the talented wideout for the Eagles is the only player in the NFL to play in fewer than five games and have three-plus receiving TDs.

While Brown scoring in each game isn't sustainable, there's value in taking him to cross the goal line at these odds given how he's performing in a condensed passing attack. With the Eagles considered slight underdogs on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals, Brown should have ample opportunities to celebrate his fourth TD of the season.

Recommending a TD scorer at minus odds may seem lame, but Kenneth Walker III presents some value at these odds considering his role for the Seattle Seahawks. Throughout the five games Walker has played in this season, he's logging 17.6 touches per game, 92.6 scrimmage yards per game, and an 81.8% red-zone rushing share.

That sort of usage in the red area has led to Walker hitting pay dirt in four of his five appearances while tying him with Alvin Kamara for the third-most total TDs (7) in the NFL entering Week 8. On top of that, Walker is sporting a 48.9% route rate and 13.5% target share in a Seattle offense that leads the league in pass rate over expected (+4.6%).

Walker is listed as questionable for the second straight week due to an illness, but he still managed to contribute 93 scrimmage yards and 2 TDs despite recording a season-low 46.4% snap rate in Week 7. With D.K. Metcalf considered doubtful to play, Walker could become even more important as a runner and receiver -- assuming his illness doesn't sideline him.

The matchup also favors Walker as the Buffalo Bills are permitting the second-highest target rate (25.2%), second-most receiving yards (381), fourth-most receiving TDs (3), and ninth-most yards per attempt (4.8) to RBs. Sunday's game between the Bills and Seahawks could have rain involved, which would make the ground game even more vital for Seattle at home.

I don't know if you've heard (you've probably already heard about it a million times already), but it's National Tight Ends Day on Sunday. Taking that into account, I'd be remiss not to include a TE in my TDs article this week.

The final game of the Sunday slate pits the San Francisco 49ers against the Dallas Cowboys, and there's a known hatred between George Kittle and the Cowboys. Combining that with the fact the 49ers will be without Brandon Aiyuk in a primetime game coming off a loss, the All-Pro TE becomes even more intriguing of a choice to find the end zone.

Up to this point, Kittle has earned a team-high 23.2% target share and 32.4% red-zone target share, along with a 25.0% end-zone target share in the six games he's been active. Kittle is also notching an impressive 2.31 yards per route run, and Deebo Samuel is recovering from pneumonia (though he's expected to play) and Jauan Jennings is deemed doubtful.

Ahead of Sunday's clash between San Fran and Dallas, the Cowboys are giving up the eighth-most receiving TDs (3) to the TE position. With an expected bump in usage amid the injury woes the 49ers are experiencing -- and it being a day to celebrate his position -- Kittle checks all the boxes as a solid pick to score this week.

