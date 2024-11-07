4 NFL DFS Stud Picks for Week 10

Hitting on high-salary players is the first step to having success in NFL DFS on FanDuel.

These players take up the biggest chunk of your salary cap, and they need to deliver quality performances for your lineup to reach its ceiling.

With some help from our NFL DFS projections, here are four studs to target on this week's main slate, which starts at 1 p.m. ET.

All betting odds come from the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NFL DFS Stud Plays for Week 10

Josh Allen, QB, Bills

FanDuel Salary: ($9,200)

Josh Allen offers a lot of upside each time out, and that's certainly the case this week.

Allen and the Buffalo Bills are on the road at the Indianapolis Colts, and the matchup checks a few boxes. It's indoors and carries both a tight spread (3.5) and high total (47.5). As a result, the Bills own the slate's fourth-best implied total (25.5).

The Colts are a pass-funnel matchup. numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics slot Indy 5th against the run but 25th versus the pass. The Colts are permitting the seventh-most passing yards per game to QBs (248.1).

Allen has scored at least 20.82 FanDuel points in four straight games. He hasn't popped for a trademark Allen ceiling game since a 30.92-point outburst in Week 3. The table might be set for a spike game this week.

Our NFL DFS projections peg Allen as the slate's QB1 and forecast him to score 20.9 FanDuel points.

Breece Hall, RB, Jets

FanDuel Salary: ($8,400)

Over the past two games, Breece Hall has totaled 9.5 and 9.4 FanDuel points. He's been in single digits in four of his past six games.

His usage suggests some big games are coming, and Hall is one of my favorite plays this week.

Despite the meh box-score results, Hall is averaging 23.7 adjusted opportunities per game (carries plus 2x targets) over the last six games. He's getting 5.2 targets per game in that span, and there's really so much to like -- he just hasn't gotten TDs, finding paydirt only once over the six-game run.

With elite usage like he's getting, Hall is bound to start reaching the end zone, and he could erupt this week versus an Arizona Cardinals defense that ranks 28th overall, including 28th against the run.

Hall's rushing plus receiving yards prop is at 99.5 yards, and he's got -155 touchdown odds. We project Hall for 17.0 FanDuel points.

Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings

FanDuel Salary: ($9,500)

Justin Jefferson offers sky-high upside this week in a dream date against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jacksonville's defense is letting up the fifth-most FanDuel points per game to receivers (31.6), and they're a pass-funnel unit, ranking dead last versus the pass and 17th against the run.

Jefferson's floor has been insane. The dude can't have a bad game. His lowest fantasy output this season was a 12.2-point outing against a dang good New York Jets pass defense. In that game, he still put up 6 catches for 92 yards.

Jefferson has been over 100 yards in each of the last two games, catching 15 balls across the two weeks, but he didn't find the end zone in either game. Once Jefferson combines a high yardage total with a touchdown -- or two -- in the same game, we'll get that ceiling week.

Week 10 might be the week for it.

The Minnesota Vikings have the third-best implied total (25.75), and Jefferson is -105 to score a touchdown. He's atop our WR projections at a mark of 17.1 FanDuel points.

Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles

FanDuel Salary: ($9,600)

Saquon Barkley torched a bad Jacksonville defense for 34.4 FanDuel points last week. He's in an even better spot this Sunday.

The Philadelphia Eagles are at the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas has surrendered the third-most FanDuel points per game to RBs (25.3) and ranks 32nd versus the run.

On top of that, the game script should work in Barkley's favor, as well, as the Eagles are a touchdown favorite against the Dak Prescott-less Cowboys.

It's hard to envision a much better situation than this for Barkley, and while the salary is tough to get to, he brings massive upside to the table in Week 10.

