4 NFL DFS Stacks to Target in Week 7

Stacking in NFL DFS on FanDuel is a vital strategy as a way to shoot for upside. There are a few different ways to correlate lineups that can help us maximize our ceiling.

The classic stack is a quarterback with one of his pass-catchers. Sometimes, it makes sense to double-stack and use two pass catchers with their signal-caller, especially when the target share is concentrated around two players.

In other situations, we can pair a running back and a defense on the same team. This makes sense when a team is a huge favorite and expected to dominate, which can lead to carries for the back and chances for sacks and turnovers for the D/ST.

We also can look to deploy a game stack. One example is rostering a QB, one of his pass-catchers, and a pass-catcher from the other team. Game stacks can work best in matchups that have high totals and close spreads.

Our Brandon Gdula did a study on stacking that is worth checking out before you make your lineups.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, here are four of the best stacks to zero in on in NFL DFS for this week's main slate.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NFL DFS Stacks for Week 7

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings

Sam Darnold ($7,500), Justin Jefferson ($9,400) and Amon-Ra St. Brown ($8,800)

The Detroit Lions-Minnesota Vikings showdown checks a lot of boxes -- high total (50.5), tight spread (1.5) and indoors. Yes, please.

While this stack will force you to find significant value elsewhere, I love the idea of pairing Justin Jefferson and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Both defenses in this game are in the top four for most FanDuel points per game allowed to wideouts.

Jefferson has lit up the Lions time after time in his career, amassing at least 124 receiving yards in six of his last seven games against Detroit. A year ago, Jefferson put up games of 141 and 192 yards versus the Lions, scoring a TD in both and notching 24 catches across the two games. His receiving yards prop for Sunday is set at 91.5 yards, per the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Our NFL DFS projections have him scoring 16.9 FanDuel points, 2.8 more than any other WR. Giddy up.

ARSB has been a little quiet to start 2024, recording only 10 total targets across the last two games. The matchup against defensive coordinator Brian Flores' blitz-happy D suits him well, though. St. Brown posted games of 106 yards and 144 yards versus the Vikes in 2023, finding the end zone in both. His receiving yards prop for this week is set at 72.5 yards.

Darnold can also find joy in this one. The Lions' defense is good against both the run and pass, ranking in the top 10 in both by our schedule-adjusted numbers, but they're elite versus the run (4th), which makes them a pass-funnel D. We have Darnold scoring 18.8 FanDuel points, the fourth-most among quarterbacks.

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons

Kirk Cousins ($7,200), Drake London ($7,500) and Tyler Lockett ($5,800)

The other standout DFS environment on the slate comes in the Seattle Seahawks-Atlanta Falcons game, which is indoors and holds a 50.5-point over/under with a 3.5-point spread. Atlanta's 26.75-point implied total is the slate's second-best.

The Kirk Cousins-Drake London connection is blossoming, with London scoring four times already this season while logging 10-plus targets in three straight games. London's receiving yards prop is set at 72.5 yards, and our numbers rank him as the slate's WR2 at a projection of 14.1 FanDuel points. He's the clear number-one target for Cousins.

As for Cousins, he is the exact type of quarterback who gets a boost from FanDuel's new scoring settings, which reward a three-point bonus for getting to 300 passing yards. Previously, using a non-running QB was a tough sell due to the lack of upside. While that's still somewhat true, the 300-yard bonus definitely helps someone like Cousins. He can thrive indoors against a fairly league-average Seattle D.

Picking the right Seattle wideout is tricky. I'm landing on Tyler Lockett quite a bit this week, although him missing practice Thursday is something we have to monitor. The low salary is certainly part of his appeal. However, it's not just that as Lockett has run the sixth-most routes among receivers and has a solid 24.5% air yards share, slightly above Jaxon Smith-Njigba's 23.9% clip.

If Lockett winds up sitting, JSN becomes very appealing at his $6,100 salary.

Carolina Panthers at Washington Commanders

Brian Robinson Jr. ($8,000) and Diontae Johnson ($7,100)

The slate's top implied total -- by a good distance -- belongs to the Washington Commanders for their home date with Carolina Panthers. Washington sports a gaudy 30.0-point implied total, and given what we've seen from the Commanders' offense, they could go nuts against Carolina's 30th-ranked defense.

Of course, Jayden Daniels ($9,100) is a strong play, and if you want to go that route, I won't try to talk you out of it. Personally, I'm more inclined to turn to Brian Robinson.

Robinson missed last week but appears on track to return on Sunday. He has multi-touchdown upside in a game where the Commanders are 8.5-point favorites. He's scored five tuddies on the season, including two in Washington's lone home game that was decided by more than three points.

For the Panthers' piece of this game stack, Diontae Johnson gets the nod for me over Chuba Hubbard ($7,400), although I like both.

Johnson has to be loving life with Andy Dalton under center. He's put up at least 16.8 FanDuel points in three of Dalton's four starts, garnering 10.7 targets per game since Carolina made the QB change. Washington has been a pass-funnel defense, ranking just 29th against the pass, compared to 16th versus the run. We project Johnson for 13.7 FanDuel points, the sixth-most among main-slate WRs.

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams

Kyren Williams ($8,600) and Tre Tucker ($5,500)

I always like to get a little weird with one stack, and I think the Las Vegas Raiders-Los Angeles Rams has some DFS appeal despite a meh 43.5-point total.

There's nothing weird about liking Kyren Williams this week. He is getting mouth-watering usage -- an average of 24.0 opportunites per game (carries plus targets) over the last three -- and could go wild against a Raiders run D that ranks just 24th. Vegas is permitting the ninth-most FanDuel points per game to RBs (23.6). He's our RB1 for this slate as we forecast Williams to score 17.6 FanDuel points.

Kyren is going to be popular. Trying to game stack with a piece from Vegas probably won't be a go-to move for the masses. But with LA's defense ranked dead last by our numbers, I want a piece from Vegas.

Admittedly, it's not easy to talk yourself into a Raiders player, but Tre Tucker is enticing at his salary -- assuming Jakobi Meyers ($5,800) sits. If Meyers plays, I'd either use him over Tucker or revert to using only Kyren.

Tucker has a decent 18.3% target share over the last two games, neither of which included Davante Adams. He's run a route on 91.2% of the Raiders' drop backs in that time, and he can come through as a dart throw against a Rams defense that sits 31st against the pass.

