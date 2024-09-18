4 NFL DFS Matchups to Target in Week 3

When playing NFL DFS on FanDuel, we have to factor in matchups when rostering players. A running back who was a superb play one week might be a poor play the next week.

This article will help identify the best matchups to target on a given main slate. Which matchups stand out this week?

All betting odds come from the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published. We'll reference our NFL DFS projections.

NFL DFS Matchups to Target for Week 3

Jordan Mason vs. Rams Rush Defense

This San Francisco 49ers-Los Angeles Rams matchup would probably have a lofty over/under if both teams were healthy, but with both sides missing several key pieces on offense, it has a middle-of-the-pack total at 44.5 points. However, despite being on the road, the 49ers are 7.5-point favorites, giving them the main slate's third-best implied team total (25.5).

With that in mind, while we might not get anything resembling a shootout, this sets up for a game script that could lead to a spike week for running back Jordan Mason ($8,300).

Through two games with Christian McCaffrey out, Mason has averaged 26.0 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) per game, putting him in the same neighborhood as guys like Bijan Robinson (26.0), Alvin Kamara (25.5), and Jahmyr Gibbs (25.0). Not exactly bad company.

Mason's main issue is that he's rarely used in the passing game, amassing just two total targets thus far. That makes him much more game-script dependent, but that's where the matchup comes in.

The Rams have allowed the fourth-most FanDuel points to opposing RBs so far, and their struggles to stop the run have them ranked as numberFire's 31st adjusted rush defense.

Additionally, Matthew Stafford and the L.A. offense could struggle to move the ball with star wideouts Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua both out, and they also have a banged-up offensive line. This could further help San Francisco get out to an early lead and let them ride things out with Mason.

This is how Week 1 played out for the 49ers against the New York Jets -- a game they led from midway into the second quarter to the end -- and Mason was given a whopping 28 carries. Deebo Samuel earned eight rushes himself in that one, but with Samuel also missing this contest, that further opens the door for Mason touches.

With this matchup checking so many boxes, we should feel very confident clicking on Mason's name this Sunday. He projects as the best point-per-dollar RB value in our fantasy football projections.

Further, you can also consider tapping into the 49ers' passing attack as the Rams also rate poorly versus the pass (30th in adjusted pass defense). Samuel's absence should lead to Brandon Aiyuk ($6,500) and George Kittle ($7,100) being featured in a more narrow target tree, and Jauan Jennings ($5,200) has deep sleeper potential.

Brock Bowers vs. Panthers Pass Defense

It's no secret that finding even a serviceable tight end has been a nightmare in the early going with the likes of Travis Kelce, Sam LaPorta, Mark Andrews, Kyle Pitts, and Dalton Kincaid all getting off to slow starts.

But someone who's quickly rising up the TE ranks is Las Vegas Raiders rookie Brock Bowers ($6,300). Through two weeks, Bowers has seen 8 and 9 targets, owning the second-highest team target share (25.0%) and air yards share (25.7%) behind Davante Adams. He's turned that volume into 8.8 and 14.3 FanDuel points, and that's without scoring a touchdown yet.

It's clear Bowers is already a favorite option for quarterback Gardner Minshew, and he's logged all those targets despite running just a 63.9% route rate behind the offense's three top wideouts. Unsurprisingly, with that efficiency, he's leading the team in yards per route run (2.94), and it's fair to wonder whether Vegas will be upping those routes sooner rather than later.

Regardless, he's already being featured plenty, and the Raiders have a favorable matchup against a Carolina Panthers team that's quickly becoming the league's weekly punching bag. The Panthers are 29th in adjusted pass defense, per numberFire, and have posted PFF's fifth-worst coverage grade.

Further, while the matchup's 39.5 total won't move the needle, the Raiders have a solid 23.0 implied team total as 5.5-point home favorites, and Carolina's change at quarterback from Bryce Young to Andy Dalton at least gives a little hope that the Panthers can make this a more back-and-forth, fantasy-friendly game.

Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb vs. Ravens Pass Defense

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a rather shocking beatdown at the hands of the New Orleans Saints last week -- more on the Saints in a bit -- and Dak Prescott ($7,800) wasn't even able to salvage his fantasy day in garbage time, finishing with fewer than 15 FanDuel points for the second straight week. Prescott has been uncharacteristically inefficient through two weeks, averaging -0.26 expected points added per drop back (EPA/db), per NFL Next Gen Stats.

While his performance has been discouraging, this could be a bounce-back spot for the Dallas passing attack against the Baltimore Ravens. Not only does this game project to be one of the fastest matchups in pace this week, but Baltimore ranks 26th in both adjusted pass defense and PFF's coverage grade.

The Ravens have allowed 100+ receiving yards to No. 1 wideouts Rashee Rice and Davante Adams, so we should feel good about CeeDee Lamb ($9,300) joining them on Sunday. With Dallas blowing out the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 and then having the reverse happen to them against New Orleans, we've yet to see Lamb in a competitive game from start to finish, preventing him from reaching his ceiling yet. This should be a far closer game against Baltimore, as the Ravens are actually 1.5-point road favorites at Dallas.

Lamb is projected for a slate-best 10.9 targets as the clear top option to pair with Prescott. In 2023, Dak produced 24+ FanDuel points in 7 of his 17 starts, so we shouldn't lose faith in him over a couple of duds.

Saints Offense vs. Eagles Defense

The Saints have arguably been the NFL's biggest story -- and biggest surprise -- after blasting both the Panthers and Cowboys out of the water in back-to-back blowouts.

This has led to a bump in FanDuel salaries for New Orleans key players, and they will almost certainly see a significant boost in popularity for Week 3's main slate. From a game theory perspective, it's certainly worth strategizing whether or not to go heavy on the Saints in tournaments -- but there's no question this is a great spot for them to keep rolling and prove they're for real.

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off a gut-wrenching loss to the Atlanta Falcons, and they now have to turn around and face these red-hot Saints on short rest after playing on Monday night. Philadelphia's defense hasn't performed well, ranking 26th in adjusted pass defense and 29th in adjusted rush defense. They've also posted PFF's fifth-worst overall defense grade.

The Eagles have still been able to move the ball on offense, though, which could make this battle a goldmine for fantasy points at the Superdome. This matchup has a 49.5 over/under, which is the slate's second-best mark.

Alvin Kamara ($8,400) has been the star of the show, and while he's not going to keep piling up TDs at this pace, he's averaging 25.5 adjusted opportunities and 145.0 scrimmage yards off just a 54.2% snap rate. While Kamara has rarely been a player who dominates snaps, he's logged a 66.7% first half snap rate, so it's scary to think this volume is probably closer to his floor and should bump up in non-blowouts.

Wideout Rashid Shaheed ($6,300) has been more productive than teammate Chris Olave ($6,700), but this could be a buy-low opportunity for Olave, who projects as the second-best point-per-dollar value at wide receiver and should be the more consistent option over the long haul. Although Shaheed has seen the higher target share (23.1% to 20.5%) and air yards share (43.0% to 24.7%), Olave is still getting more snaps (75.4% to 66.9%) and routes (86.0% to 76.6%). Quarterback Derek Carr ($7,900) has attempted just 39 passes total through two games due to game script, so we've hardly seen the best from these two WRs yet.

And speaking of Carr, he's someone we've rarely given a second thought in DFS, yet he's posted 21.3 and 22.8 FanDuel points while averaging an absurd 0.47 EPA/db (second-best in the NFL). Carr clearly won't keep up this efficiency, and his lack of rushing upside doesn't make him a priority on a slate featuring plenty of dual-threat QBs -- but he's firmly on the radar for New Orleans stacks now.

