4 Nations Face-Off: Best Bets and Player Props for USA vs. Finland

The NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off continues with tonight's battle between the USA and Finland. Canada pulled off a thrilling overtime win against Sweden in the tournament, and we're rooting for an equally entertaining contest in tonight's international test at the Bell Centre.

Today’s Betting Picks for USA vs. Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off

Defense will be at the forefront of the Finns' minds, but we don't expect them to have much luck in quieting the States’ dangerous attack. As a result, the betting edge lies in backing the USA on the moneyline and going over the total in this game.

We saw how potent these offenses can be when stacked with the best players in the world. Thursday's tilt should be no different. The USA is stacked with some of the best scorers in the game. Top-scoring threat Kyle Connor is slated to skate on the second line, which is a damning indictment of the States’ scoring prowess. Former Hart Trophy winner Auston Matthews centers the top line, insulated by J.T. Miller and Matthew Tkachuk. Expect both top units to fire at will as they work against a second-tier Finnish side.

Finland should also be apprehensive about its goaltending situation. Juuse Saros is the projected starter, but he hasn't enjoyed much success this season. The Nashville Predators netminder has a .898 save percentage on the season, with deteriorating metrics at five-on-five. Worse, he leads the league with 23 losses, underscoring his fragile mindset heading into the tournament.

Still, Finland’s offense should have enough offensive success to push this game over the total. All-World winger Mikko Rantanen leads the attack, and he should continue to eat with Aleksander Barkov feeding him the biscuit. With Sebastian Aho and Patrik Laine headlining the second line, bettors should expect Finland's offense to capitalize on its opportunities.

The betting odds reflect the USA’s presumed dominance. However, we expect them to cruise to a high-scoring victory against the Finns.

A look through the betting odds reveals a telling tale of what to expect from Auston Matthews on Thursday night. The Toronto Maple Leafs center is -120 chalk to record four or more shots. We expect him to capitalize on those opportunities, recognizing the value in backing him at +240 to record two or more points.

Of course, Matthews's anticipated success is propped up by elite analytics. Across all strengths, he's skating around with a tidy 53.6% expected goals-for rating. As expected, Matthews does his best work in the attacking zone. In 40 games this season, the always-dangerous scoring threat averages 12.7 scoring and 5.4 high-danger chances per game. His outlook is emboldened by Matthew Tkachuk, who consistently ranks as one of the top scorers in the league. Further, Tkachuk is riding a hot streak into the tournament, tallying nine points across his last four games.

Finland will constantly be on the defensive, and we don't expect the States to take their foot off the pedal. Matthews is expected to be one of the most active players in the attacking zone, and he should face little resistance in racking up the points.

