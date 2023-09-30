4 FanDuel Stacks to Target in Week 4

Stacking in daily fantasy football on FanDuel is a key strategy and a way to shoot for upside. There are a few different ways to correlate lineups that can help us maximize our ceiling.

The classic stack is a quarterback with one of his pass-catchers. Sometimes, it makes sense to use two pass catchers with their signal-caller, especially when the target share is concentrated around two players.

In other situations, we can pair a running back and a defense on the same team. This makes sense when a team is a huge favorite and expected to dominate, which can lead to carries for the back and chances for sacks and turnovers for the D/ST. We also can look to deploy a game stack -- rostering a QB, one of his pass-catchers, and a pass-catcher from the other team. Game stacks can work best in matchups that have high totals and close spreads.

Our Brandon Gdula did a study on stacking that is worth checking out before you make your lineups.

Here are four of the best stacks to zero in on in NFL DFS for this week's main slate.

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow ($7,200), Ja'Marr Chase ($8,200), Tee Higgins ($7,300)

We should be looking for opportunities to buy low in DFS when we can, and we have that opportunity on the Cincinnati Bengals this week.

It wasn't clear if Joe Burrow was even gonna play this past Monday until 90 minutes before kickoff, but he was able to get out there. This week, he practiced in full every day after throwing 49 passes on Monday, so we shouldn't be too concerned about pass volume at least.

The performance from Burrow wasn't pretty, but he at least got Ja'Marr Chase going. Chase had by far his best game of the season, with 12 catches and 141 yards. We usually expect some bigger plays from Chase -- but after his first two weeks, we'll have to live with that.

Tee Higgins had a big Week 2 before having a disappointing Week 3. His usage was still solid with eight targets, but he caught just two of them.

Overall, the two receivers have what we look for in a double-stack. They have combined for a 53% target share, 78% of the end-zone targets and 79% of the air yards, per PFF.

The Bengals will face a Tennessee Titans defense that is 26th in numberFire's pass-defense metric this season. They also are 29th in adjusted fantasy points per target against wide receivers.

Cincinnati's preferred method of attack this season has been through the air. They rank sixth in pass rate over expected. Against Tennessee, that could lead to a lot of success -- making this a stack we'll want to target in tournaments.

Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert ($8,600), Keenan Allen ($9,500), Josh Palmer ($6,100)

The Los Angeles Chargers have played in fantasy-friendly games all season long, and this week should be no different. What will be different this week is that Mike Williams will miss the game due to his season-ending injury.

Both Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen had their best games of the season last week. Allen saw a whopping 42% of the targets, bringing him up to a 33% share on the season.

The Chargers are passing a lot more since Austin Ekeler got injured in Week 1, and he's doubtful to play this week. LA is up to fifth in pass rate over expected now after Herbert threw 47 times last week.

Someone will need to fill the void left by Williams, and it looks like it will be Josh Palmer for the time being. This is Palmer's third season in the NFL, and he's been serviceable. He ran 34 routes on 47 drop backs last week and also saw 31% of the team's air yards. That's pretty good, and his role may increase this week sans Williams.

On Sunday, the Bolts will take on the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders' defense was dreadful last year and ranks dead last by numberFire's metrics this season. They are 31st in adjusted fantasy points per drop back permitted to quarterbacks and 28th in adjusted fantasy points per target allowed to receivers.

All of those numbers give us the green light to stack the Chargers, as does LA's 27.5-point implied team total. If you can make it work, Davante Adams ($8,100) is a great bring-back option for this game. The Chargers are the second-worst pass defense by numberFire's metrics and rank dead last in adjusted fantasy points allowed to receivers on a per-target basis.

Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson ($7,500), Courtland Sutton ($7,100), Jerry Jeudy ($6,600)

Alright, it's time to go for a stack that makes you feel a bit queasy.

The Denver Broncos were the laughingstock of the league last week after losing 70-20. The offense can't take the blame, though, and they'll have the chance to put the embarrassment on someone else this week.

Russell Wilson has been useful in fantasy despite his team's 0-3 record. He's the QB9 on the season and has thrown for more than 300 yards in each of the past two weeks.

The weapons, in theory, should be good enough for him to work with. Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy have enough talent to make this offense work. Since Jeudy returned in Week 2, he and Sutton have combined for 48% of Denver's targets and 49% of the air yards.

Denver will face the Chicago Bears, and the spot couldn't be much better. The Bears are ranked as the worst pass defense in the league by numberFire. They now have three injuries in their secondary that they didn't have last week when they allowed 41 points.

It may not feel comfortable turning to the Broncos, but that should keep Denver's popularity down this week.

Philadelphia Eagles

D'Andre Swift ($7,800), Philadelphia D/ST ($5,000)

People have been optimistic about D'Andre Swift for years now. That's why his breakout this season with the Philadelphia Eagles isn't too surprising -- people were ready for it.

Putting on an Eagles jersey has done wonders for Swift. He's playing behind one of the best offensive lines in the league, one that's opening a ton of space for him to run into. Since Kenneth Gainwell missed Week 2, Swift has seen 66.7% of the running back carries and run a route on 52% of drop backs over the last two weeks.

He's the RB5 in that span after not seeing much work in Week 1. Now, he'll face a Washington Commanders team that ranks 28th in schedule-adjusted rush defense. Washington also has another huge mismatch to worry about in this game.

The combination of Washington's offensive line and Sam Howell have really struggled to deal with pressure this season. Howell has taken 19 sacks, six more than any other quarterback.

That doesn't bode well against the Philadelphia D/ST. They had 75 sacks last season and were second in pressure rate with 25.5%. This season, that number is up to 30.3%.

Philly has shown that they will go very run-heavy if necessary. In Week 2, they ran the ball 48 times and threw just 23. That could happen again this week, which could mean big games for both Swift and the Philly D/ST.

Interested in playing NFL DFS? Head over to FanDuel’s daily fantasy football lobby to see all the offerings for this week's slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.