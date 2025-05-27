4 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 5/27/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

Golden State Valkyries at New York Liberty

The Golden State Valkyries are one of the shocking stories of the season so far. The expansion team has won two of three with what are always considered cast-offs from existing rosters.

That could all come crashing down tonight against the defending champs, though. Golden State's carried their foes into the muck in those wins with a 93.4 defensive rating (DRTG) overall, but Washington and Los Angeles are susceptible targets. The New York Liberty once again lead the league in offensive rating (112.4 ORTG) through their first three.

With that the case, a mismatch in talent could significantly impact tonight's total. These are two of the W's top-four clubs in pace now, but Golden State might be stifled on their possessions looking for a shot. If Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart are on the bench late thanks to this game's spread (17.5), that doesn't help, either.

DRatings projects just 152.7 median points in this one. I, too, think the Valkyries are still overvalued at this mark when traveling to the East Coast for the first time in franchise history.

Dallas Wings at Connecticut Sun

A pair of winless squads face off in Montville tonight. The home team should get buckets.

In terms of winning the game, the Dallas Wings' -9.9 net rating (NRTG) is superior to the Connecticut Sun's -19.9 NRTG, but that could be a story of a younger team just not letting go of the rope.

Defensively, the Wings sport the league's second-worst DRTG (105.5) and fifth-fastest pace (97.8). All seven of their opponents have crested 79 points, and the low mark of 79 came despite 42.1% shooting by Seattle.

Dallas' issue has been transition, allowing a WNBA-high 14.3 points on the fast break despite the league's fourth-best turnover rate (16.4%). It's all effort and attention to detail. Coupling that with a home team looking for their first victory seems like a disaster.

DRatings expects 80.3 points from Connecticut tonight.

One of Dallas' primary issues is a lack of size, starting 6'1" Myisha Hines-Allen at the pivot thus far.

Hines-Allen (ankle) is also questionable tonight, which could thrust 6'7" Teaira McCowan into the lineup, but there's a reason the latter hasn't been playing. Either way, veteran Tina Charles should chow on the glass for as long as this game is tight.

The 36-year-old pulled down 10 boards in the season opener against Washington, but three matchups with A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier, and Brittney Griner, understandably, didn't go her way on the glass. She's still averaging 8.3 rebounds per 36 minutes this season in those tough matchups.

Rotowire projects Charles for 10.1 boards on Tuesday. The Wings' pace should help overall scoring, so I'll also sprinkle on Charles to Record a Double-Double (+210).

Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury

At this point, I'll just keep backing the Chicago Sky until they cover.

Chicago hung tight with Los Angeles on Sunday before they missed three straight three-pointers to end the game. Threes have been this team's kryptonite, per a 41.7% effective field-goal rate (eFG%). That's not all Angel Reese's cold spell around the rim.

I'm still optimistic that Ariel Atkins (35.7 3P% in 2024) and Kia Nurse (33.1%) make this team viable from deep in the long run. Nurse, especially, has shot a dreadful 1-for-15 from three to start the season.

Reese and Kamilla Cardoso are a unique duo to match the Phoenix Mercury's size and interior scoring from Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas. From that perspective, Chicago should find comfort in this matchup compared to younger guards torching Nurse and Courtney Vandersloot.

DRatings has this spread at just 4.8 points, and this line dropped from 7.0 to 6.5 just this morning at FanDuel. Someone else out there thinks Chitown hangs around on Tuesday.

