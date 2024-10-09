3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Wednesday 10/9/24

Player props can be useful in various ways- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens

Player to Score 2+ Goals Player to Score 2+ Goals Auston Matthews +420 View more odds in Sportsbook

One player who’s continued to traumatize the Montreal Canadiens throughout his career is Auston Matthews. The prolific goal scorer is coming off a 69-goal season and has been known for his success on opening night, especially against Montreal. Matthews has tallied 27 goals in 34 regular season games against the Canadiens. The American superstar registered a hat trick in the season opener against Montreal last season, and there’s a nice price for him to record a multi-goal game in Game 1 at the Bell Centre tonight.

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Player 3+ Shots on Goal Player 3+ Shots on Goal Alexis Lafreniere -140 View more odds in Sportsbook

There are multiple reasons to be bullish about the New York Rangers this season, especially if Alexis Lafreniere takes another step up in his play. We already witnessed him make significant strides last year, and there’s more to his game to give this season. Lafreniere netted 28 goals last year and averaged a shade over 2.6 shots per game. We expect that number to rise this season and be much closer to the three-per-game range. At home on opening night at MSG, the juice could be worth the squeeze for Lafreniere to record three or more shots on net.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Jack Eichel +150 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Vegas Golden Knights had another strong regular season last year, particularly at home, where they posted a 27-12-2 record. When the Golden Knights are rolling, Jack Eichel is playing an important role offensively. Eichel is coming off a solid 31-goal campaign in 2023-24, and the upside to pot 40 goals with Vegas is there as he continues to get healthier. Eichel has the top odds to score for the Golden Knights in their home opener, and there’s direct value in him kicking off his campaign with a bang.

