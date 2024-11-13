3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Wednesday 11/13/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in action for the second night in a row as they visit the Washington Capitals. With Toronto playing last night and traveling, there’s likely some built-in value for the home side this evening. Very few people saw this hot start to the season coming from Alex Ovechkin, but we’ll be happy to ride the wave. Ovechkin looked like Father Time was hitting him last year, yet there are plenty of positive signs that his time isn’t up in Washington. Ovechkin has already fired 10 goals into the net, and there’s a lot to like about that continuing in this matchup.

After getting embarrassed on Monday night against Dallas, the Pittsburgh Penguins will look to bounce back against the Detroit Red Wings at home. After a performance like Pittsburgh had on Monday, it’s pretty easy to see Sidney Crosby and company having a bounce-back showing against a very getable Detroit team. Crosby leads by example and remains a top offensive star in the NHL. Although there are questions about his two-way play at this stage, Crosby still has the dangerous offensive instincts to make this a good bet to target.

The Carolina Hurricanes conclude their three-game road trip when they visit the Utah Hockey Club tonight. The Hurricanes have been battle tested on this trip against two high-end opponents in Colorado and Vegas. This is an excellent spot to target the home side in what could be a letdown game for the Hurricanes. Utah has some nice pieces, but they’ve dealt with a few key injuries on the back end. Dylan Guenther continues to show promise as a goal-scorer, and that’s the type of player we’re looking for in this market for this Wednesday night tilt.

