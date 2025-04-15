3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Tuesday 4/15/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Ottawa Senators

Player to Record 1+ Powerplay Points Player to Record 1+ Powerplay Points Drake Batherson +200 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Chicago Blackhawks are skating on the second night of a back-to-back, giving the Ottawa Senators an unneeded advantage on offense. We expect them to put forth another strong performance with Drake Batherson factoring in on the scoring.

Batherson is one of the Sens’ top offensive contributors. He ranks fifth on the team in scoring and high-danger chances, starting 65.0% of his shifts in the attacking zone. Those metrics factor into his expected goals-for total of 94.5, a benchmark he remains short of.

Predictably, we’ve seen the Senators’ forward inch closer to his total with his most recent efforts. Batherson is riding a five-game point streak, recording powerplay points in two of those contests. Moreover, he’s attempted 17 shots on net over that stretch, validating his scoring surge.

The Sens can pick on a tired Blackhawks squad, allowing Batherson to maintain his hot streak. While there’s value in several markets, we see the most significant edge in backing him to record one or more powerplay points.

Utah Hockey Club vs. St. Louis Blues

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Dylan Guenther +230 View more odds in Sportsbook

Inarguably, the St. Louis Blues versus the Utah Hockey Club is one of the most pivotal matchups of the evening. St. Louis desperately needs a regulation win, which would be enough to clinch a playoff berth. Still, Utah isn’t going down without a fight.

The NHL’s newest franchise has been on an analytics upswing lately. Utah has outplayed its opponents in four straight, averaging 12.8 high-danger chances per game. Not surprisingly, Dylan Guenther has been a top contributor over that stretch.

The Utah Hockey Club winger has seven points across the four-game stretch. While all but one of those points have been assists, Guenther has seen a sharp increase in his production metrics. He has totaled 16 shots on net, recording multiple attempts each time out.

Scoring on just 6.3% of shots over that sample, Guenther has seen a massive swing in his shooting percentage. Nevertheless, it’s time for the pendulum to start swinging in the opposite direction. We see tremendous value in backing him to find the back of the net in St. Louis.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken

Player 1+ Points Player 1+ Points Jordan Eberle +104 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Los Angeles Kings have assured themselves of the second seed in the Pacific Division, giving them home-ice advantage in the opening round. As a result, we could see them take their foot off the pedal in tonight’s clash versus the Seattle Kraken.

Seattle’s offense has shown signs of life to end the season. Over their last six games, the Kraken have 14 goals at five-on-five, despite playing just one of those games at home. Now, getting to battle it out versus a tired Kings side, we should see them maintain their solid output.

Jordan Eberle has been a driving force in Seattle’s offensive pursuits. The veteran winger has points in three of his last four, adding eight shots on net. Starting 56.1% of his shifts in the attacking zone and skating next to the Kraken’s top scorers on offense, Eberle is projected to maintain that output to close the campaign.

Seattle’s scoring boon should continue against the Kings, and Eberle will have his hands in the pot. Based on his current form and betting price, we see an edge in backing him to record one or more points.

