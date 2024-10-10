3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Thursday 10/10/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Los Angeles Kings vs. Buffalo Sabres

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Jordan Greenway +500 View more odds in Sportsbook

There are no two ways around it. The Buffalo Sabres struggled on their trip to Prague and started the season with a record of 0-2. If they want to get out of their rut for their return home, they’ll need to muck it up in the blue paint. Enter Jordan Greenway. Although he’s not a star goal scorer by any stretch, he’s coming off a four-shot performance in their last game and has the talent to pot 20 this season. His price is relatively fair, and it’s a number we can get behind on home ice.

Florida Panthers vs. Ottawa Senators

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Josh Norris +280 View more odds in Sportsbook

It’s hardly a secret that the Ottawa Senators have struggled out of the gate with this core group of players. Having a good start to the year is essential if the Sens want to be in the mix in 2024-25. They’ll have a tough task facing off against the defending Stanley Cup champs, but there’s still some value for the home side worth looking into. Josh Norris has everything you’re looking for in a center; the only issue has been staying on the ice. If Norris can stay healthy, 35 goals aren’t out of the question. We’ll buy in on Norris finding the back of the net in Ottawa’s home opener at a very appealing price.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Boston Bruins

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Charlie Coyle +270 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Boston Bruins didn’t get off to a great start in Florida and will be looking for a bounce-back effort in their home opener. The B’s are taking on the Montreal Canadiens, renewing one of the NHL’s most storied rivalries. With the Habs playing last night, the Bruins have plenty of value in the goal-scoring department tonight. Since the Bruins are expected to take on Habs' backup, Cayden Primeau, you can target some nice price tags on the home side to score. Charlie Coyle struggled in the opener but is coming off a strong 25-goal campaign. In a great matchup at home, we’ll be looking at Coyle to get back on the right foot.

