3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Sunday 4/13/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

San Jose Sharks vs. Calgary Flames

Rasmus Andersson Total Points San Jose Sharks Apr 14 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

A wild-card spot remains within reach for the Calgary Flames. Sitting four points back of the final playoff berth with two games in hand, the Flames need to win out and still get some help to make the postseason. We expect them to be at their best in this Pacific Division clash versus the San Jose Sharks.

Calgary has gotten solid production out of its defensive corps this season. Still, Rasmus Andersson has more room for improvement. The Flames' rearguard is operating below his expected goals-for total on the season. He’s poised for a solid end to the campaign, as actual metrics catch up with expected results.

So far this season, Andersson has been on the ice for 71 goals. That puts him substantially off his expected total of 94.5. Naturally, that difference has resulted in a deflated PDO of 0.952 and an expected goals-for rating of 8.5 points below expected.

Given his increased usage, we anticipate substantive improvement in Andersson’s production. The Swede has played north of 22 minutes in four straight, attempting multiple shots in each outing. Still, he’s been held pointless in all four contests.

The Flames have the chance to exploit a vulnerable Sharks’ defense, and Andersson will be a driving force. We see much value in backing him to go over his points total.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Alex Tuch +250 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Buffalo Sabres close the weekend with an Atlantic Division tilt versus the Tampa Bay Lightning. Buffalo has seen a sharp increase in its production metrics, and Alex Tuch has been a primary contributor throughout that ascent.

Of course, Tuch’s offensive dominance isn’t limited to his most recent stretch. The Sabres forward ranks fourth on the team in scoring and high-danger chances this season, averaging 9.7 and 3.9, respectively. However, he has dialled up his production over Buffalo’s latest contests.

Over the last five games, the former first-round pick has totaled 14 shots on net and has recorded multiple attempts in each outing. Still, Tuch has just two goals to show for his efforts. While he’s still on pace for the best shooting percentage of his career (18.0%), Tuch’s more recent sample (14.3%) puts him below that standard.

The Lightning are starting backup netminder Jonas Johansson, which plays into the Sabres’ recent resurgence. As a result, we see an edge in backing Tuch as an any time goal scorer.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Winnipeg Jets

Player to Record 1+ Powerplay Points Player to Record 1+ Powerplay Points Connor McDavid +130 View more odds in Sportsbook

Connor McDavid returned to the Edmonton Oilers’ lineup a couple of games ago, and his return couldn’t have come at a better time. The Oilers continue to deal with a rash of injuries and need all hands on deck ahead of the playoffs. McDavid has returned to his MVP ways, a standard he’ll need to maintain versus the Winnipeg Jets.

In two games since his return, McDavid has already accumulated seven points. While all of those have been assists, the three-time Hart Trophy winner has been up to his usual production standards. He is coming off a four-shot performance last time out and has averaged 22:01 minutes of ice-time across that modest sample.

As is typically the case, McDavid has one of the premier analytics profiles in the NHL. He averages 15.3 scoring and 6.5 high-danger chances per game, contributing to a sterling 65.2% expected goals-for rating. We’ve seen him wield that advantage at five-on-five, but his scoring potential substantially increases on the power play.

Winnipeg deploys a stout defensive system, and McDavid will be challenged to break through at five-on-five. However, we see a more substantive advantage in backing him to succeed with the man advantage. On that basis, the best value is backing him to record one or more power-play points versus the Jets.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $250 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!



