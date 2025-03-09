3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Sunday 3/9/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel +200

The Los Angeles Kings are back on the road for a crucial intra-divisional battle on Sunday night. After a three-game road trip, the Kings settled in for two straight at home. Now skating on the second night of a back-to-back, LA travels up I-15 for a showdown versus the Vegas Golden Knights. Those travel arrangements could result in a sloppy effort at the T-Mobile Arena.

As always, we expect the Golden Knights to capitalize on their opportunities, particularly on the powerplay. Vegas has seen a surge in scoring lately, recording 18 goals over their last four games. More importantly, their production metrics support the idea that an ongoing boon is anticipated. They can expect one player to continue driving production and scoring in that regard.

Jack Eichel has been the pre-eminent contributor to their offensive attack. The former second-overall pick leads the team in scoring and high-danger chances, averaging 12.3 and 5.5, respectively. That’s precipitated a scoring boost with Eichel totaling six points over his last four games.

The Kings are at a sincere disadvantage on Sunday night, and we expect the Knights to take advantage. At +200, we’re backing Eichel to record one or more powerplay points at home.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Shots on Goal

The New York Rangers take to the ice at Madison Square Garden for a Metropolitan Division showdown versus the Columbus Blue Jackets. While they were handed an overtime loss in yesterday’s matinee, we anticipate a rejuvenated effort at home. Thankfully, they can count on Artemi Panarin to lead the way.

The Rangers winger has taken on a more robust role over his recent sample. Panarin has recorded no fewer than three shots in six straight, averaging 4.2 per game over that stretch. As impressive as that is, Panarin’s offensive ceiling reaches another stratosphere at MSG.

New York consistently puts its top-scoring threat in a position to succeed at home. Panarin starts 78.0% of his shifts in the attacking zone, correlating with maximal production. In 32 home games, the perennial Hart Trophy candidate averages 12.4 scoring and 4.8 high-danger chances per game.

Panarin will be given every opportunity to contribute on Sunday, and we expect him to make the most of those chances. While several of his props are worth considering, we see the most value in backing him to go over 3.5 shots.

Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Brock Boeser +230 View more odds in Sportsbook

The NHL Trade Deadline came and went, and Brock Boeser is still a part of the Vancouver Canucks. The absence of a trade might come to the dismay of several Canucks fans, but Boeser can make them regret those thoughts with another dominant performance against the Dallas Stars.

Boeser hasn’t found the back of the net in eight games, but his increased production supports that goals are on the horizon. The 28-year-old has multiple shots in three of his past four contests and remains a driving force in Vancouver’s on-ice production. Boeser leads the Canucks forwards with 3.9 high-danger chances per game, complemented by 9.8 scoring opportunities. Moreover, his 70.3% offensive zone start rate is more than virtually every other regular on the roster.

The Stars are skating on the second night of a back-to-back and are deploying their backup netminder in the contest. Those are advantages Boeser needs to get back in the goal column. At the current price, we’re betting he does just that.

