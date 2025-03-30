3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Sunday 3/30/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

New York Islanders vs. Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes have been up to their usual standard of excellence lately. Winners of 10 of their last 12, the Canes continue to get production from top to bottom. They’ll want to maintain that form in Sunday’s clash versus the New York Islanders.

Carolina loaded up at the trade deadline, adding several roster pieces to help them pursue the Stanley Cup. Not surprisingly, Logan Stankoven fits in quite nicely with his new squad.

In nine games with the Hurricanes, Stankoven has a 57.4% expected goals-for rating, with sublime corresponding metrics. His high-danger chance rating is a tidy 56.9%, with his scoring chance rating an equally impressive 56.1%. After recording four points through his first seven games in Carolina, Stakoven has been held pointless in two straight.

While scoring has been limited, Stankoven’s production metrics continue to flourish. His on-ice PDO has dipped to 0.966, making him a natural progression candidate over the coming games. As a result, we see a significant edge in backing Stakoven to go over his points prop at home.

Ottawa Senators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Lately, the Ottawa Senators have been one of the most productive offensive teams in the NHL. The Sens have eclipsed 10 high-danger chances in five straight, but have just 13 goals to show for their efforts. We’re anticipating a scoring outburst versus the defensively bankrupt Pittsburgh Penguins.

At the end of last week, the Sens' lines went in the blender, briefly relegating Claude Giroux to the third line. However, Giroux has been reunited with Tim Stutzle on the top line, resulting in increased production and scoring over the coming games.

It’s been an eventful stretch for Giroux. The wily veteran has nine points over his last 13 games, bumping his shooting percentage up to 11.0% on the season. Still, that puts him below his career average of 11.5%, and Giroux remains below his expected goals-for tally on the season; naturally, that lends itself to sustained scoring over the final few weeks of the regular season.

Giroux has been held goalless in six straight, but should get back on the scoring train in short order. At +380, there’s tremendous value in backing him as an any time goal scorer versus the Pens.

San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings

The Los Angeles Kings were dealt a blow on Saturday night, dropping a 3-1 decision at home versus the Toronto Maple Leafs. They’ll want to avenge that loss and get more offensive production against the visiting San Jose Sharks at Crypto.com Arena.

One player LA can demand more from is Quinton Byfield. The King's forward has seen a modest dip in production recently, totaling just four shots over his last three games. While maintaining his typical usage, Byfield has been limited to just one shot on net in two of those contests. He’s averaged north of 19 minutes per game over that stretch and gets 56.5% of his starts in the attacking zone.

Thankfully, Byfield can get back on the right track versus San Jose. The Sharks continue to struggle in their own end, giving up 10 or more quality chances in five of their last nine. Further, they’re skating on the second night of a back-to-back, which could further compromise their already porous defensive structure.

LA is desperately trying to hold onto the second seed in the Pacific Division, and a much-needed home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs. They’ll need their best players to step up, which means increased production from Byfield.

