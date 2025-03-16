3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Sunday 3/16/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Anaheim Ducks vs. St. Louis Blues

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Trevor Zegras +350 View more odds in Sportsbook

It's been a trying few years for Trevor Zegras and the Anaheim Ducks. Once regarded as a player and team on the rise, Zegras and the Ducks have fallen off over the past few seasons. While this year will again come to an unceremonious conclusion, the Ducks can at least go out on a high note over the final month of the campaign.

Zegras has turned things on of late. The former first-round pick has points in four straight, albeit with all our of those being assists. Nevertheless, Zegras has shots on net in all but one of those outings, and his analytics profile continues to support sustained output.

The Ducks center is among the team leader in expected goals-for rating, posting a 52.2% benchmark across 40 games this season. Still, he’s operating three points below that mark and seven goals below his expected goals-for total. Combined with his 61.5% start rate in the attacking zone, 8.9 scoring and 3.5 high-danger chances, it’s clear Zegras’ recent ascent will continue.

Scoring has come more naturally for Zegras lately, and we expect him to maintain that scoring streak versus the St. Louis Blues. Taking the over on his points prop would be a solid entry point, but we see the most value in him as an any time goal scorer.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Seattle Kraken

Kaapo Kakko Total Points Winnipeg Jets Mar 17 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

It’s far too little, too late, but everything is finally coming together for the Seattle Kraken. Seattle has iced an improved product over its recent stretch, and can expect its top players to continue to deliver. Kaapo Kakko is one of their premier players on the rise, and another assertive effort is anticipated at home.

A mid-season acquisition, the former second-overall draft pick has found his groove in the Emerald City. Kakko has 23 points in 34 games with the Kraken, dwarfing the 14 points he had across his first 30 outings with the New York Rangers. More importantly, he’s positioned for ongoing success with his new team.

Kakko has a sterling analytics profile. The Finnish winger starts 58.4% of his shifts in the offensive zone, contributing to 8.2 scoring and 3.6 high-danger chances per game. We’ve seen Kakko use that to his advantage more recently, accumulating seven shots on goal over his last three outings.

The Finnish prospect is one of the Kraken’s pre-eminent offensive players, and he’s starting to wield that advantage. We’re betting he maintains his current form, highlighting the edge in taking the over on his points prop versus the Winnipeg Jets.

Edmonton Oilers vs. New York Rangers

Zach Hyman Shots on Goal Edmonton Oilers Mar 16 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Edmonton Oilers are in a promising spot in Sunday’s tilt versus the New York Rangers. The Broadway Blueshirts deployed Igor Shesterkin in last night’s win, meaning Jonathan Quick is expected to face an Oilers’ shooting gallery on the second night of a back-to-back. The Oilers’ usual suspects will be expected to perform, including former 50-goal scorer Zach Hyman.

Hyman has re-asserted himself as a premier part of the Oilers’ attack. The Canadian winger has 16 shots on target over this last five games, eclipsing three in all but two of those contests. Moreover, he’s beefed up his usage metrics, playing at least 22 minutes in three of five.

As is typically the case, the Oilers continue to deploy Hyman in the most opportune circumstances. He skates next to Connor McDavid on the team’s top line, while starting 74.2% of his shifts in the attacking zone. Still, Hyman is operating below his expected goals-for total, implying that his increased productivity is coming from a sustainable place.

The Rangers mismanaged their goaltending situation, and the Oilers will take advantage. Sharp bettors could get a piece of Hyman as a goal-scorer, but the most substantive advantage comes in backing him to record more than two shots on net.

