3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Sunday 12/15/24

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Buffalo Sabres vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

The Buffalo Sabres are on the struggle bus at the moment, and things won’t get easier when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday. Even when these teams are at opposite ends of the standings, you can never count either side out in this rivalry.

The Sabres shouldn’t need any motivation at this stage of the year, but they’ll get some with their disdain for the Maple Leafs. Dylan Cozens is an All-Star-caliber talent, but he’s struggled to put it together this year for Buffalo. Even with that in mind, his price sticks out like a sore thumb in this matchup against the Maple Leafs.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Carolina Hurricanes

After a disappointing showing on Friday night, the Carolina Hurricanes will try and bounce back on Sunday evening against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Even though they aren’t playing at their peak right now, the Hurricanes have edges all over the ice in this matchup against the Blue Jackets.

Former Columbus forward Jack Roslovic has found some success in his new home in Carolina. Roslovic has tallied 13 goals on the campaign, yet his price hasn’t quite caught up to his production at this stage of the season. That’s exactly the type of player that stands out in this small slate of Sunday games.

New York Rangers vs. St. Louis Blues

The New York Rangers can’t seem to catch a break at the moment, and it won’t get easier when they take on the St. Louis Blues. The Blues have been playing a much better brand of hockey since hiring Jim Montgomery as their new head coach. The Blues are playing a game based around speed and transition now, which suits their forward group very well.

New York has continued to struggle in a major way at limiting chances in tight, which is something Jake Neighbours specializes in for the Blues. There’s a lot to like about this number we’re getting for the youngster to light the lamp.

