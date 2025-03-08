3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Saturday 3/8/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

New York Islanders vs. San Jose Sharks

Player 2+ Points Player 2+ Points Tyler Toffoli +390 View more odds in Sportsbook

The San Jose Sharks have quietly put together their best stretch of the season. While they're coming off a decisive loss last time out, we expect them to get back to their offensive ways against the New York Islanders. Moreover, they can count on Tyler Toffoli to keep the train moving.

Toffoli has been a wagon of late. The former Stanley Cup winner has five points over his last four outings, and has been driving production throughout. Over his last five games, the Sharks winger has 15 shots while going north of three attempts on net in all but one of those contests.

The Islanders have been defensively susceptible over their recent stretch. Three of the last four teams they've faced have surpassed 11 high-danger chances, yielding an average of 11.5 per game. Not surprisingly, that's resulted in 11 goals against over that sample.

San Jose is on the rise, and Toffoli has been a primary contributor throughout. We're counting on him to maintain his production and see immense value in backing him to record two or more points.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers

Zach Hyman Total Goals Dallas Stars Mar 9 3:09am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

It's been a minute since Zach Hyman found the back of the net, but it hasn't been from lack of effort. The Edmonton Oilers forward remains an integral part of the team’s offensive attack, and he's a prime value candidate to break out against the Dallas Stars.

Hyman has been a menace lately, but he hasn't been able to translate his increased production into meaningful output. The former 50-goal scorer has been held pointless over his last three games and has just one goal over his last eight games. Nevertheless, Hyman is coming off a six-shot performance last time out and is averaging 3.0 shots per game across his last five.

Following last season's success, regression was inevitable, but Hyman’s scoring has finally bottomed out, and it's time for the pendulum to start swinging in the opposite direction. His 5.9% shooting percentage across his last eight games is almost a third of his career average. Worse, it's almost a 13-point drop from last year's career-high of 18.6%.

Hyman’s struggles are emblematic of the Oilers’ persistent scoring issues. However, we're anticipating a scoring boon over their coming games, and expect Hyman to lead the charge.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators

Player to Record 1+ Powerplay Points Player to Record 1+ Powerplay Points Jonathan Marchessault +250 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Nashville Predators are in an ideal betting spot on Saturday night and we expect them to make the most of it. They welcome the Chicago Blackhawks to town for a Central Division showdown. Jonathan Marchessault is in a prime position to continue his recent scoring boost, and he can use his time on the powerplay to further the Preds’ cause.

After being held pointless for five straight, the Predators center has points in each of his last two. Marchessault has sustained his usual production throughout, supporting that ongoing scoring success is anticipated in the short-term. He has shots on target in nine straight, including 12 over his last four. Further, Marchessault averages north of three minutes per game on the the top powerplay unit, giving him plenty of opportunities to deliver on special teams.

Chicago is skating on the second night of a back-to-back, putting them at a sincere disadvantage versus the Preds. Penalties are inevitable for the tired squad, and Marchessault will make them pay. We like his chances of recording at least a point with the man advantage.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!



