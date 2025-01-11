3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Saturday 1/11/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Vancouver Canucks vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

The Vancouver Canucks are set to play the second leg of a back-to-back when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs. Toronto has been playing some good hockey recently, even after a tough loss to Carolina. The same can’t be said for the Canucks, who’ve been struggling to find consistency in January.

Since returning from injury, Auston Matthews has looked much more like himself and is the most impactful forward for the Maple Leafs. It’s only a matter of time before he breaks out in a big way, and what better stage to do it on than this all-Canadian matchup?

Anaheim Ducks vs. Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers welcome the Anaheim Ducks this evening. Philadelphia has been struggling to string together good performances this month, but luckily for them, they’ll welcome an opponent that’s helped create some value in the goal-scoring department.

Travis Konency has been the straw that stirs the drink offensively for the Flyers, and he’s quietly putting up big numbers. Konency has registered 20 goals, which leads the team. In this high-end matchup against the Ducks, there’s plenty of value in backing Konecny to find the back of the net.

Washington Capitals vs. Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators and Washington Capitals are set to collide tonight in Tennessee. This season hasn’t gone as planned for the Predators, and we’re looking toward that trend continuing in this matchup.

Dylan Strome has been a major offensive weapon for the Capitals, and one of the big reasons they’ve elevated their game toward being a top team in the NHL. Strome has recorded six points over his last five games, and the Preds haven’t been a team we’ve been shy about targeting highly skilled players against. Strome most definitely fits in that category.

