3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Monday 3/31/25

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Nashville Predators vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Player to Record 1+ Powerplay Points Matvei Michkov +270

The Philadelphia Flyers hope a coaching change will result in a more competitive on-ice product. And the early returns are promising. The Flyers put up seven goals in Brad Shaw’s first game behind the bench, with Matvei Michkov shining. Another inspired performance is expected on Monday versus the Nashville Predators.

Michkov’s success is limited to his most recent outing. The seventh-overall selection in last year’s draft is riding a long overdue five-game point streak in which he’s totaled nine points. While that recent surge puts him on pace with his expected goals-for tally, the underlying metrics support that there’s more room for growth.

The rookie forward gets more starts in the attacking zone than most other players across the league. Michkov starts an astounding 79.6% of his shifts in the opponents’ end, contributing to some top-end offensive metrics. He ranks third on the team in scoring and high-danger chances, resulting in the second-best expected goals-for rating.

Still, Michkov’s on-ice PDO is hovering at a sub-optimal 0.968, implying further correction is anticipated. We see the most value in backing him to record one or more powerplay points at home.

Calgary Flames vs. Colorado Avalanche

Scott Wedgewood Total Saves

The Calgary Flames desperately need to make up ground in the Western Conference playoff race, and they’re running out of time to do so. We expect a resounding effort on Monday night versus the Colorado Avalanche, putting additional pressure on Scott Wedgewood.

The Flames are throwing anything and everything on the net these days. They’ve recorded over 35 shots in three of their past four, averaging 37.0 shots on goal over that stretch. Inevitably, Wedgewood will soak the brunt of that tonight, dwarfing his 23.5 saves prop.

More importantly, Wedgewood will be up to neutralizing the Flames' attack. The Avs netminder has a .939 save percentage over his last five starts, earning a more prominent role in the blue paint.

Even with anticipated regression, Wedgewood is a prime candidate to eclipse his saves prop at home. Calgary has put forth dominant offensive efforts lately, and the Flames won’t be taking their foot off the pedal any time soon. Over 23.5 saves is the sharp side to be on.

Minnesota Wild vs. New Jersey Devils

Any Time Goal Scorer Timo Meier +190

When the New Jersey Devils traded for Timo Meier two seasons ago, they knew they were getting a top offensive contributor. Meier has been precisely that for the Devils, but there’s still room to grow this season. He’ll have the opportunity to shine on the backend of a home-and-home series against the Minnesota Wild.

Meier has been relatively quiet lately, recording two goals over his last six games. However, he’s maintained his usual production throughout. The Devils forward has totaled 22 shots on net across that sample, while going north of four attempts in all but two of those contests.

As a result of his tepid pace, Meier has fallen well below his expected goals-for tally. He’s currently operating 13 goals below expected, resulting in a diminished 10.0% shooting percentage. Both metrics are solid indicators that he’s due for an offensive renaissance over the latter stages of the campaign.

The Devils have shown signs of breaking out of their offensive slump, and that ascent continues at home. We see a substantive edge in backing Meier to buck his recent downturn and find the back of the net versus the Wild.

