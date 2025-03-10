3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Monday 3/10/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Edmonton Oilers vs. Buffalo Sabres

Player 2+ Points Player 2+ Points Leon Draisaitl +106 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Edmonton Oilers are looking to continue their recent ascent, and thankfully, the Buffalo Sabres will be happy to accommodate. The Sabres are spiraling out of control, lending itself to another dominant performance from the Oilers. Consequently, we’re anticipating a monster showing from a usual threat.

Leon Draisaitl has moved to the front of the Hart Trophy conversation with his performance this season. The Oilers’ centerman leads the league with 46 goals and is just five shy of reaching the century mark for the fourth straight season and sixth time in his career. He probably won’t get all five tonight, but we expect Draisaitl to make a dent.

The former Art Ross Trophy winner has been on the rise lately. Draisaitl has seven points over his last six games, recording multiple points in all but one of those contests. Moreover, he has one of the most robust analytics profiles in the game. Draisaitl leads the Oilers with a 65.3% expected goals-for rating across all strengths, thanks to his unrelenting dominance in the attacking zone.

The Sabres have been hemorrhaging in their own zone, giving up 16 goals over their last three games. The Oilers are the beneficiaries, and we expect Draisaitl to capitalize by recording two or more points.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Ottawa Senators

Patrick Kane Shots on Goal Detroit Red Wings Mar 10 11:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Detroit Red Wings need their best players to step up if they hope to make a run up the Eastern Conference standings. That’s particularly true as they take on one of the teams they are chasing, the Ottawa Senators, on Monday night.

Patrick Kane may be in the twilight of his career, but he’s shown that he’s still got plenty of gas in the tank. The former Hart Trophy winner has 14 shots across his last five games, recording multiple attempts in three of those five outings. More importantly, he’ll continue to get the opportunity to produce in the attacking zone.

The Red Wings continue to deploy Kane almost exclusively in the offensive end. The 18-year-veteran starts 73.2% of his shifts in the opponents' end, contributing to 55.5% high-danger chance and 55.1% expected goals-for ratings. As we’ve seen more recently, Kane’s made the most of those chances.

Detroit will put its best effort forward against the Sens, which includes a heavy dose of Kane. We see a bettor-friendly advantage in backing the Red Wings forward to eclipse 2.5 shots at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Utah Hockey Club

Mitchell Marner Total Goals Toronto Maple Leafs Mar 11 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Things haven’t been going the Toronto Maple Leafs’ way recently. The Original Six franchise has lost three straight, giving way to the Florida Panthers atop the Atlantic Division standings. The Leafs will be looking to return to their winning ways when they take on the Utah Hockey Club at the Delta Center.

Production has been waning across the lineup, but the Leafs continue to get superb efforts from Mitch Marner. Marner leads the team with 79 points in 62 games, and he’s almost single-handedly kept his team afloat during their skid.

The five-time All-Star has three goals over his last two games, tallying seven shots in those outings. Moreover, ongoing success is anticipated. Marner is scoring on 13.6% of his shots, more than a two-point dip from his three-year average of 15.7%. As a result, he’s a natural progression candidate to maintain his current assault.

Marner is the engine driving the Maple Leafs’ offense right now. But he’s still listed as a secondary option in the any time goalscorer market. That’s an advantage worth playing in Utah, backing him at +240 to find the back of the net.

