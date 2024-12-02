3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Monday 12/2/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Nico Hischier +210 View more odds in Sportsbook

The main attraction on Monday night features two longtime rivals, the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils, squaring off. Despite picking up a win against the Habs on Saturday, the Rangers have been playing poor hockey lately. This is an excellent spot for the Devils to showcase their superior roster.

Devils captain Nico Hischier has been very effective this season, tallying 15 goals. Despite slowing down his early pace, Hischier’s number in this matchup is too juicy to pass up.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Auston Matthews -105 View more odds in Sportsbook

Monday night has a pair of Original Six teams facing off with the Toronto Maple Leafs hosting the Chicago Blackhawks. After returning from injury on Saturday night against Tampa Bay, Auston Matthews is back home in a comfortable environment to be a difference-maker on Monday.

The Blackhawks aren’t in the stage of their rebuild that they can match up well on the road against a contender like the Maple Leafs. Despite slight juice on the number, this is an excellent matchup for Matthews to find the back of the net.

Dallas Stars vs. Utah Hockey Club

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Logan Cooley +350 View more odds in Sportsbook

Two Western Conference clubs conclude Monday evening’s slate when the Dallas Stars visit the Utah Hockey Club. There’s a lot to like about Utah’s recent momentum. This team boasts some talented youngsters who are quietly making a difference in games and learning.

Logan Cooley is a major focal point for this group moving forward, and he’s registered 20 points entering this clash. Even with the Stars being a high-end team in the West, Cooley still has some real value to find the back of the net on Monday evening.

