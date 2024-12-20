3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Friday 12/20/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Buffalo Sabres

Will things ever turn around for the Buffalo Sabres? Buffalo has now lost 11 games in a row, and it won’t get easier for the home side as they welcome the Toronto Maple Leafs to town.

These two teams collided last weekend, and it looked like the Sabres would find a way to win after jumping out to an early lead. That ultimately didn’t transpire, and the Maple Leafs took full advantage.

Max Domi has found his offensive game of late on Toronto’s third line, and we’re looking at that to continue in this juicy matchup. Domi’s price hasn’t caught up with his recent production, and we will pounce on that.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Detroit Red Wings

The Montreal Canadiens and Detroit Red Wings will play the first game of a home-and-home tonight. The Canadiens are coming off a strong offensive outburst against Buffalo and have quietly been putting together some strong play on the power play. With all the attention going toward his new teammate on the man advantage, we’re banking on the Habs' leading goal-scorer to begin to make teams pay for that.

Cole Caufield has tallied 17 goals this year, and the Red Wings don’t exactly intimidate you from a defensive standpoint.

Utah Hockey Club vs. Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild are set to host the Utah Hockey Club on Friday evening. Even with the Hockey Club entering this clash with three straight wins, the Wild do many things on offense that have notoriously given this group trouble. The Wild sit second in the Central Division for a reason, and some of that strong playing stands from the growth of their youth.

Marco Rossi has taken a significant step forward in his development this year and is beginning to prove his high draft status correct. Rossi immediately jumps off the page as a value in the goal-scoring department for this matchup against Utah.

