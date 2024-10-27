3 NHL Best Bets for Sunday 10/27/24

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL Betting Picks Today

Montreal Canadiens vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Riding high off a decisive victory on Saturday night, the Montreal Canadiens head to the City of Brotherly Love to face the Philadelphia Flyers. Ineffective metrics and a mismanaged goaltending situation put the Habs at a significant disadvantage. Still, the most pronounced advantage comes in betting the over.

Montreal is hemorrhaging chances lately. The Habs have given up at least nine high-danger chances in five straight, with opponents averaging 12.4 per game over that stretch. While Sam Montembeault has been up to the task, they deployed him in last night’s game. That means that Cayden Primeau will stand between the pipes on Sunday with his less-than-stellar 88.0% save percentage and 4.21 goals against average.

The Flyers should have no problem capitalizing at home, but they also don’t possess the defensive faculties to keep the Habs at bay. Philadelphia has given up three or more goals at five-on-five in six of its past seven, including eight over its past two outings. Of course, that’s not taking into consideration special teams scoring. Across all strengths, the Flyers are giving up an average of 4.9 goals per game across the seven-game sample.

Not surprisingly, the over has hit in five of the Flyers’ previous seven games. Likewise, the Canadiens have skated to the over in three straight and four of five. At plus money, there’s an opportunity to bet those trends will continue.

Ottawa Senators vs. Colorado Avalanche

Slow starts are a thing of the past for the Ottawa Senators. Usually needing a month to gear up, the Sens have been playing some of their best hockey from the outset of the season. The same can’t be said about the Colorado Avalanche, who have struggled to keep pace early in 2024-25. As a result, there may be an advantage in supporting the visitors in this one.

Ottawa is wrapping up a brief three-game road trip on Sunday night, splitting the first two games of the trip. Despite the disadvantage of playing as the visitors, the Senators have maintained an excellent standard of play. They’ve outplayed five of their past six opponents, yielding a 50.1% expected goals-for rating. Still, their record doesn’t reflect their on-ice play. The Sens are just 3-3-0 across their most recent sample, making them natural progression candidates over their coming games.

While the Avs are riding a 4-1-0 streak into tonight’s contest, their metrics have taken a hit compared to their usual standard. Colorado has been held to seven or fewer high-danger chances in three contests, totaling 19 goals over that stretch. That’s inflated their shooting percentage beyond the normal range, implying they are offensive regression candidates in the short term.

Diminished scoring puts the Avalanche at a disadvantage against an efficient Senators side. The under may be a favorable entry point for some bettors, but the more significant advantage lies in backing the Sens.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Detroit Red Wings

Preventing goals has been the Detroit Red Wings’ biggest weakness this season. That puts them at a significant disadvantage against an Edmonton Oilers team showing signs of breaking out of their early-season funk.

Edmonton returned on the winning track with Friday’s 4-0 triumph over the Pittsburgh Penguins. In that contest, the Oilers dropped a season-best 49 scoring and 24 high-danger chances, extending their recent string of good fortune. Over their past four games, they’ve gone north of 13 high-danger chances in all but one of those games while averaging a meaty 15.0 opportunities per game. More importantly, the Oilers haven’t been out-chanced in those four contests.

Their defensive systems may be holding up, but the Red Wings’ goaltenders have been vulnerable lately. They’ve given up three or more goals in four of their past six, with a sub 88.2% save percentage in three outings. Detroit’s penalty kill has been its downfall, posting an atrocious 64.3% kill rate to start the season.

While they haven’t been operating at peak efficiency this season, we know how dangerous the Oilers’ power play can be. Combined with their resolute five-on-five scoring, the reigning Western Conference Champions should be able to flex their offensive muscles en route to victory.

