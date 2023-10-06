3 NFL Player Prop Bets for Week 5

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy football on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's projections as a guide, here are some NFL player props bets that look appealing.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations.

Jaylen Waddle Anytime Touchdown (+125)

The Miami Dolphins are sizable 11.5-point home favorites against the lowly New York Giants in a clear bounce-back spot.

Last week, the Dolphins had a rough go at things against the Buffalo Bills, who hung 48 points on them. Ultimately, this is a small blip on the radar in what has been an awesome start to the season for Miami.

They are still the league's highest-scoring offense (150 points) through four weeks and are capable of putting up touchdowns early and often. Speaking of touchdowns, let's turn to Jaylen Waddle, who has yet to find the endzone this season.

Waddle missed Week 3 due to a concussion, so he's only coming in with a 15.0% target share, 17.3% air yards share, and 6.3% red zone target share. Of course, this is a small three-week sample size, so if we look back to last season, Waddle was up at a 20.5% target share, 27.5% air yards share, and 13.2% red zone target share.

He still plays an important part in the Dolphins' passing game; he just hasn't had the chance to fully show that off this season. I'm not worried about his usage and expect this season's numbers to move towards his role from last year.

The Dolphins have a slate-high 29.50 implied team total, putting them in line to score four-plus touchdowns. Knowing their offense, they could put that up in the first half alone, so this is an offense I want to get some exposure to.

When it comes to the Giants' defense, they've allowed four touchdowns to opposing wide receivers this season, which is tied with a bunch of teams for the fourth-most in the league.

This is a prime spot for Waddle to get back into the rhythm with the offense and find the endzone for the first time this season.

Desmond Ridder Under 181.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Ridder me this, what do you do when there's a quarterback who is bad at throwing the ball?

You take the under.

It's that easy when it comes to Desmond Ridder of the Atlanta Falcons; you simply take the under.

Ridder and the Falcons' passing offense have not been off to a good start this season and he comes in averaging just 186 passing yards per game. Ridder is also averaging 6.3 yards gained per pass attempt, which is 26th in the league.

None of that inspires any sort of confidence, which is why Atlanta sticks to the run game with star rookie, Bijan Robinson. This has led to the Falcons having a pass play percentage of only 54.44%, which is 24th in the league.

When it comes to the matchup against the Houston Texans, it's actually a tough one. That's right, the Texans are showing up on defense this season and have held opposing quarterbacks to only 195.3 passing yards per game (ninth-best in the league).

There's also been some questions on whether Ridder will even remain the starting quarterback for the Falcons. This opens up the possibility for him to be pulled mid-game in favor of Taylor Heinicke, which would also lead to the under hitting.

Atlanta isn't a high-volume passing offense, they aren't effective when they do pass the ball, and they have a tougher matchup this week. All of this points to the under on passing yards for Ridder this week.

Breece Hall Over 54.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Breece Hall has been good for the New York Jets this year, and he has a juicy matchup this week against the Denver Broncos.

There are a few things to break down for Hall and let's start with the fact he doesn't have a ton of carries this season -- just 32 in four games. There were reports at the start of the season that the Jets would be cautious with him since he is returning from ACL surgery.

It's not the biggest sample size but in this time, Hall has produced 6.6 yards per rushing attempt, which is the second-highest in the NFL. He's been great on a per-carry basis but doesn't have massive volume stats to this point.

This means he has gone over this 54.5 prop in two of the four games this season, highlighted by a whopping 127 rushing yards in the season opener.

It's being reported this week that the Jets will not be limiting Hall's workload any longer. This is very encouraging since he is a very effective runner and has the best matchup you possibly imagine this week.

Hall will be up against the Broncos, who have allowed a whopping 613 rushing yards to running backs through four games, which is the worst in the league. For context, the next worst team is the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have allowed 505 rushing yards to running backs through four games.

The Broncos are over 100 rushing yards allowed worse than the next team, painting a very nice picture of Hall's potential on the ground this week. Hall should cruise over 54.5 rushing yards for the third time this season.

