3 NFL DFS Value Picks for Week 16

Finding value is a key part of NFL DFS on FanDuel. We need to identify the low-salary players who have the potential to pay huge dividends, which allows you to play studs elsewhere in your lineup.

As always, we're looking at players on the main slate, which kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

All betting odds come from the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published. We'll reference our NFL DFS projections.

NFL DFS Value Plays for Week 16

Anthony Richardson, QB, Colts

FanDuel Salary: $7,400

Since regaining his starting role, Anthony Richardson has averaged 20.02 FanDuel points per game across a four-game span. He blew up for 28.08 FanDuel points in one of those games, and that upside makes him an appealing low-salary QB.

This week, the Indianapolis Colts are at home against the Tennessee Titans, a team that ranks 17th in overall defense, per numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics. The Titans also allow 23.7 rushing yards per game to quarterbacks, the ninth-most, and that's obviously a big deal for Richardson, who has run for at least 32 yards in four straight games while amassing 4 total rushing scores over that time.

Our NFL DFS projections are high on AR this week, pegging him to score 18.4 FanDuel points and rating him as the second-best point-per-dollar play at quarterback.

Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers

FanDuel Salary: $7,100

Chuba Hubbard busted as a chalk RB last week. That shouldn't scare us away this week.

In Week 15, Hubbard had a nice matchup with the Dallas Cowboys but wound up with just 14 touches and 49 total yards as the Cowboys' defense dominated the game. With that said, Hubbard's role was solid as he handled 10 of 12 running-back carries and saw all 4 of the RB targets while playing 95% of the snaps. He's the lone ranger in this backfield right now.

Over the last two weeks, Hubbard has played 95% and 97% of the snaps. It's easy to get excited about that kind of role at this modest salary.

This week, the Carolina Panthers host the Arizona Cardinals. The Cards are an excellent matchup for Hubbard as they rank 26th in overall defense and 28th versus the run. They've allowed the 10th-most FanDuel points per game to RBs (21.8).

We can go right back to the well this week with Hubbard, and we project him for 14.3 FanDuel points.

Calvin Ridley, WR, Titans

FanDuel Salary: $5,900

Calvin Ridley keeps projecting well, and while the box scores haven't been there, a big game is coming.

For the season, Ridley leads all wideouts in air yards. The other guys near the top of that list, you won't find them at a $5,900 salary.

Ridley was quiet in Week 15, totaling just 5 targets and making 3 catches for 41 yards. The five targets were his fewest in a game since September 30th. Prior to last week, Ridley was averaging 9.0 looks per game over his previous seven contests.

Riley has a friendly matchup this week against the Colts. Indy is a pass-funnel D, checking in 20th against the pass and 6th versus the run.

Our projections have Ridley forecasted for 10.1 FanDuel points. He ranks as the slate's best point-per-dollar wideout among those salaried under $6,200 and the sixth-best point-per-dollar WR overall.

