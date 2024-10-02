Receivers with the Most Air Yards This Season

Air yards can act as a key metric to identify high-impact receivers for your fantasy football lineup.

To put simply, air yards measure the distance a football travels in the air beyond the line of scrimmage on a passing play, whether the pass is completed or not.

For fantasy football managers, this can highlight receivers with significant potential. More air yards often translate to more opportunities for big plays.

With Week 4 now complete, let's take a look at the leading receivers in air yards.

All stats are powered by numberFire.

Receivers with Most Air Yards in Week 4

Rank Name POS Team Air Yards 1 Dontayvion Wicks WR Green Bay Packers 183 2 Christian Kirk WR Jacksonville Jaguars 170 3 Drake London WR Atlanta Falcons 164 4 Diontae Johnson WR Carolina Panthers 159 5 Malik Nabers WR New York Giants 156 6 Courtland Sutton WR Denver Broncos 149 7 Nico Collins WR Houston Texans 147 View Full Table

Leading the league this week, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks saw the most air yards (183), resulting in 78 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns.

There were 16 other players who received 100+ air yards this week. Most notably, New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers caught 12 of 15 targets for 115 receiving yards.

Receivers with Most Air Yards This Season (After Week 4)

Rank Name POS Team Air Yards 1 Nico Collins WR Houston Texans 487 2 Malik Nabers WR New York Giants 472 3 Courtland Sutton WR Denver Broncos 472 4 Amari Cooper WR Cleveland Browns 470 5 D.K. Metcalf WR Seattle Seahawks 442 6 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Arizona Cardinals 407 7 Tyreek Hill WR Miami Dolphins 386 View Full Table

At the wrap of Week 4, Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins leads the league with 487 air yards.

Malik Nabers, Courtland Sutton, Amari Cooper, D.K. Metcalf and Marvin Harrison Jr. have also seen steady action -- each with 400-plus air yards on the season.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.