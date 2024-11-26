3 NFL DFS Matchups to Target in Week 13

When playing NFL DFS on FanDuel, we have to factor in matchups when rostering players. A running back who was a superb play one week might be a poor play the next week.

This article will help identify the best matchups to target on a given main slate. Which matchups stand out this week?

All betting odds come from the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published. We'll reference our NFL DFS projections.

NFL DFS Matchups to Target for Week 13

Bucky Irving vs. Panthers Rush Defense

Are we finally seeing a changing of the guard in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers backfield?

In Week 12, Bucky Irving ($7,200) earned more snaps than teammate Rachaad White for the first time with both active (54.8% to 46.8%), and he made the most of a season-high 24 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets), piling up 151 scrimmage yards and a touchdown for 24.1 FanDuel points.

Admittedly, White isn't going to completely disappear as he still earned 14 adjusted opportunities. Both White and Sean Tucker scored touchdowns from the one-yard line, so Irving doesn't have a stranglehold on red zone carries, either.

But Bucky's latest usage is a promising sign that he can pop for more big games, and it appears that at the very least, he could be the lead back in positive game scripts.

That's exactly what we should see this weekend with Tampa Bay favored by 6.5 points on the road versus the Carolina Panthers. While we just saw the Panthers nearly pull off an upset against the defending Super Bowl champs, we should probably chalk that up as a "trap game" for a Kansas City Chiefs team that's been sneaking by with narrow victories all season.

Carolina remains a fantastic matchup for running backs, ranking 31st in schedule-adjusted rush defense, per numberFire, which has contributed to them giving up the most FanDuel points per game to RBs. This is rather similar to the Bucs' matchup last week as sizable road favorites against the New York Giants (29th in adjusted rush defense), and we saw how that worked out for Irving.

Ultimately, there's some risk that Tampa will still take a hot-hand approach to this backfield, but two of Bucky's best workloads have come over the last two games, so his arrow firmly trending upward, and they're going to have a harder time keeping him off the field after shining last week.

Ladd McConkey vs. Falcons Pass Defense

Our NFL DFS projections see Ladd McConkey ($6,300) as the top point-per-dollar value at wide receiver on the main slate, and he's easy to get behind against a poor Atlanta Falcons pass defense. Atlanta ranks just 29th in adjusted pass D and has allowed the fourth-most FanDuel points per game to wideouts.

McConkey has been the Los Angeles Chargers' most consistent pass catcher this season, logging a 22.9% target share, 27.7% air yards share, and 2.39 yards per route run across 11 games.

The main negative in his profile is that since Quentin Johnston returned in Week 9, McConkey hasn't seen a single target in the red zone after posting a solid 25.0% RZ target share across the first eight weeks. Despite that trend, he went off for 123 receiving yards and reached 18.3 FanDuel points without a TD just two weeks ago, so it's not like his upside is totally capped.

This matchup should be an ideal overall fantasy-scoring environment, too, as it's showing a 47.5-point total indoors in Atlanta, and the Falcons should be well-rested and ready to push the Chargers following a Week 12 bye.

A.J. Brown vs. Ravens Pass Defense

We've now seen Saquon Barkley blow up for 34+ FanDuel points in three of the last four games, most recently reaching 47.2 in Week 12. No one would fault you for rostering Barkley in any matchup, who's now a -320 favorite to win Offensive Player of the Year.

But as we've seen all season, running the ball is not how you tend to find success against the Baltimore Ravens, a team that continues to be an extreme pass funnel defense. Baltimore is 2nd in adjusted rush defense while just 26th versus the pass.

With that in mind, perhaps Jalen Hurts takes to the air more often in this matchup, leading to a big game from A.J. Brown ($8,800). The Ravens have allowed the most FanDuel points per game to wide receivers.

Passing volume is the only thing that's held Brown back from more spike weeks, and he's still managed to produce 22+ points in three of seven games playing over half the snaps. In that sample, he's put up a 34.7% target share, 53.7% air yards share, and 38.5% end zone target share while averaging 3.97 yards per route run.

The Ravens have found themselves in quite a few shootouts this season, so it isn't shocking to see this game sporting the slate's highest over/under (50.5).

While Brown has the fifth-highest salary at wideout, he could be worth making room for in this particular spot.

