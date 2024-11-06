3 NBA Player Prop Best Bets for Wednesday 11/6/24

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

NBA Player Prop Picks Today

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Denver Nuggets tonight in a game with a total over 220 points.

The Nuggets are an average team by possessions per game but top-10 in seconds per possession, so while the Thunder are technically in a slight pace-down spot, the shots should be flowing for Gilgeous-Alexander.

That's noteworthy because the Nuggets are allowing 39.7 three-point attempts per game, tied for third-most in the Association.

On the year, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 1.9 made threes on 6.6 attempts for a three-point percentage of 28.3%. That's 6.4 percentage points below his average since the start of the 2022-23 season, and he'd be averaging 2.3 makes per game on those 6.6 attempts if he was shooting to his long-term baseline.

SGA has averaged 2.0 three-point makes and 7.3 three-point attempts in four games against teams bottom-10 in three-pointers allowed. Regression and volume should get him the looks we want.

On the season, Luka Doncic has averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game for a combined 44.6 PRA per contest.

He's gone over 50.5 in two of seven games.

But he now faces a Chicago Bulls team that is first in possessions per game, a team that allows the most field goal attempts per contest of any in the NBA.

Each of Doncic's two games with 51 PRA or better came against teams in the top half of pace.

Chicago is letting up the second-most assists per game to opposing point guards plus a top-10 number of rebounds per game to opposing PGs.

With Doncic putting up his worst field goal percentage of his career (40.0%) early in the year, the regression potential is real for him tonight.

Chris Paul and the San Antonio Spurs face the Houston Rockets on the road tonight, the third meeting between these two teams already in the 2024-25 NBA season.

In the first two meetings, the teams split games with point totals of 215 and 207. Houston is 29th in pace while operating as a bit of an outlier from the league average, and only two teams are slower after a made basket from the opposing team.

In the two prior meetings, Paul averaged only 9.5 points, 0.5 rebounds, and 6.0 assists for a combined 16.0 PRA per game. He averaged 27.6 minutes.

He has averaged 32.8 minutes per game over his last three, so we should keep that in mind.

Still, based on long-term conversion rates, Paul has over-performed his expectation in rebounds and assists per game while also shooting a career-best 43.2% from three this season (he's shot over 40.0% only twice in his 20-year career).

Regression and pace should lead to another down game for Paul against the Rockets, who are top-seven in rebounds and assists per game allowed to point guards.

