3 NBA Player Prop Best Bets for Wednesday 11/13/24

NBA Player Prop Picks Today

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks host the Chicago Bulls tonight in a game where the Knicks are sizable favorites -- but the total is high.

Brunson has averaged only 33.6 PRA (24.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 6.4 assists) per game on the year.

So far this season, Brunson has been underperforming his long-term averages in shooting efficiency, rebound conversion, and assist conversion.

A meeting with Chicago could help him turn things around.

Chicago ranks 22nd in defensive rating and 1st in pace, leading to a big pace-up opportunity for New York.

numberFire is projecting Brunson for 40.4 combined PRA, and if he played to his long-term rates across his 37.9 projected minutes, he'd total 41.9 PRA tonight once accounting for opponent in a game where his team is expected to score a lot of points.

Julius Randle's rebounding numbers have been down this season.

He's hauling in only 6.6 rebounds per game on 14.3 rebounding chances per game. If he was converting at his long-term rate, he'd be averaging 8.7 boards per game.

Yes, he's deferring more chances than usual with the Minnesota Timberwolves, but the Portland Trail Blazers' bottom-eight rebounding rate should lead to extra chances for Randle in tonight's matchup.

Randle has averaged a robust 15.4 rebounding chances per game in five contests against bottom-10 rebounding teams with 7.0 rebounds per contest (and 9.4 expected in this split).

He should get more rebound opportunities tonight, and the odds are +120 on the over.

James Harden's shooting efficiency is down this year (43.4% effective field goal percentage, a career low by 5.0 percentage points). He should be scoring better for sure.

But Harden is also over-performing in rebounding and assists this season, and those numbers should scale down a bit as the sample grows.

Tonight, he and the Los Angeles Clippers are on the road against the Houston Rockets.

Houston is allowing league lows in opponent assists per game (22.0) and three-point attempts per game (32.8), and they're letting up just 106.5 points per game, third-best in the NBA. The Rockets are also just 22nd in pace.

In four games against top-10 defenses this year, Harden has averaged only 34.8 combined PRA. In his lone game against a team bottom-10 in pace and top-10 in defensive rating (the San Antonio Spurs), he put up just 29 PRA in 33.3 minutes.

