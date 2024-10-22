3 NBA Player Prop Best Bets for Tuesday 10/22/24

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

NBA Player Prop Picks Today

The New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics will tip off the 2024-25 season as the defending champions play host to a new-look Knicks roster that features Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges.

Amid the roster changes, this means new roles for some of the Knicks' notable contributors. Josh Hart is expected to start at small forward, which could mean an elevated role as he started in only 42 of 81 games last season. However, it's been a rough start for Hart in this new role, for he logged only two points while attempting a measly six field goals over 90 minutes of playing time in the preseason.

While Hart still demands respect as a rebounder as reflected in our DFS projections (9.9 rebounds), scoring feels like a real concern. Unlike his enticing 8.5-rebound prop, going over his 9.5-point prop is far more doubtful.

The Knicks' starter hasn't been a high volume scorer for years, averaging under 10.0 points per game (PPG) in three of his last four seasons. Hart's remarks about the preseason don't generate much confidence either, "I'm lost. I have no idea."

Then, we can consider the opponent for tonight. Boston touted the second-lowest defensive rating in 2023-24's regular season, and Jaylen Brown (112.9 defensive rating last season) will probably be Hart's primary defender. Hart's preseason blues could carry over to the start of the regular season.

Continuing with tonight's Knicks-Celtics bout, there wasn't much change to Boston's roster in the offseason as it looks to repeat as NBA champs with the lowest odds to win the NBA Finals (+310).

Similar to last season, Jayson Tatum will probably take on a prominent rebounding role. After leading the team with 8.1 RPG last season, this is could only expand tonight with Kristaps Porzingis out of the lineup (left posterior tibialis tendon).

During the postseason, Tatum logged 25.0 PPG and 9.7 RPG, recording a double-double in 12 of 19 games. We saw the All-Star forward go through some rebounding tears during the regular season too, posting a double-double in 7 of 20 games from January 17th to March 3rd last season.

Our projections already have Tatum leading the Celtics with 7.7 rebounds, which is also the third-highest projection for this matchup. FanDuel Sportsbook also has Tatum's rebounding prop at 8.5, increasing his likelihood of hitting that double-digit mark. He led Boston with a 68.3% rebound chance rate last season.

A double-double is in play for Tatum's season debut; those +120 odds are too good to pass up. The scoring department should be covered, as well, for he is projected 25.4 points paired with a 25.5-point prop.

Let's go out to the West Coast for our final prop of the day. Similar to the Knicks, the Minnesota Timberwolves feature a new-look roster after swapping KAT for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. Minnesota still features the second-shortest odds to win the Western Conference (+500) while the Los Angeles Lakers have work to do with the seventh-shortest line (+1800).

L.A. didn't make much changes to its roster, although rookie Dalton Knecht -- who carries the seventh-shortest odds to win Rookie of the Year (+1600) -- could address some of the Lakers' lack of three-point shooting from a season ago. Still, the perimeter defense could be a consistent target for props as Los Angeles gave up the third-most three-point makes and attempts per game during the 2023-24 season.

Enter the T-Wolves flashy new addition -- DiVincenzo. In a breakout campaign with 15.5 PPG a season ago, Donte lived behind the three-point line with 8.7 attempts per game and 3.5 converted threes per contest.

In only 22.1 minutes per play in the preseason -- compared to 29.1 minutes per play from the 2023-24 regular season -- DiVincenzo kept these numbers up with 6.5 three-point attempts and 2.5 three-point makes per game over the small sample size. After shooting 39.0% or better from beyond the arc over the last two seasons, his efficiency was still there in the preseason with a 38.5% three-point percentage.

The Lakers' starting backcourt of D'Angelo Russell (114.7 defensive rating last season) and Austin Reaves (117.5 defensive rating last season) are far from an exceptional defensive pairing, as well.

DiVincenzo is projected to make 2.8 three-pointers tonight (tied for the second-highest mark). If correct, this holds a 53.1% implied probability (or -113 odds) for at least three made three-pointers. The current -102 line is shining with value.

