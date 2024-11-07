3 NBA Player Prop Best Bets for Thursday 11/7/24

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

NBA Player Prop Picks Today

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls will meet up on Thursday's three-game NBA slate. There's a lot to like about Donte DiVincenzo in this matchup, so I want to target him in a couple of markets.

Let's start with his combined points and rebounds (PR) prop. DiVincenzo is averaging 13.7 PR per game. However, if we remove three games in which he shot 25.0% from downtown or worse, he's netting 17.0 PR and has cleared 14.5 PR in four out of four contests. So, horrendous shooting nights have been the only thing to stop him short of this line.

Donte is due for a hair of rebound regression, averaging -0.1 rebounds over expectation this season. On top of that, the Bulls are giving up 48.4 rebounds per game (third-most in the NBA) and the fourth-most rebounds per 36 minutes to opposing guards.

This sets up as an ideal scoring matchup for Donte, which is why I want to get in on his made threes prop at intriguing +140 odds. He's exceeded 2.5 made threes in the three games in which he shot above 28.6% from behind the arc. Again, poor shooting nights -- not volume -- has been the thorn in his side this season.

Minnesota's tempo ranks 22nd but the Bulls play at the fastest pace in the NBA. A pace-up game means great things for Minnesota's offense in general. To add, the Bulls are letting up 39.5 three-point attempts (3PA) per game, the fifth-most in the NBA. Chicago's also surrendering the fourth-most above the break threes, and Donte's averaging 5.0 attempts per game from that area alone.

Our NBA projections support that this is a great spot for DiVincenzo. They expect him to tally 18.3 PR and 3.4 3PM versus the Bulls.

Nikola Vucevic's points prop is set a 16.5 with -113 odds on the over while his rebounding prop is set a 9.5 with -128 odds on the over. If you parlayed Vucevic to score 10+ points and record 10+ rebounds, that would amount to -120 odds.

Instead, let's target his double-double prop at more enticing -105 odds. He's averaging 20.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per game for the Bulls. Vucevic has notched a double-double in seven out of eight games this season. He's been averaging a double-double for eight straight seasons. All in all, I'm a bit surprised his odds aren't shorter in this market.

The Timberwolves are a tough matchup. They let up the 9th-fewest rebounds per game and come in with the 12th-best defensive rating. But Minnesota's loaded frontcourt, which features Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle, and Naz Reid, should result in a need for Vucevic's size.

The Bulls are giving up a league-high 96.3 FGA per game but let up the eighth-fewest free-throw attempts. That defensive play lends itself to plenty of rebound chances for the team.

Chicago got blown out last night and now come in as 8.5-point home underdogs. There's definitely some blowout potential in this one, though Minnesota has been underwhelming on the road and Vucevic managed a double-double in all three games that Chicago lost by 12 or more.

Deni Avdija is averaging 16.1 PR for the Portland Trail Blazers, but he's netting 18.0 PR and cleared 16.5 PR in four out of six games where he shot above 33.3% from the field.

Avdija managed a 50.0% field goal percentage last season, so I'm actually encouraged by his PR averages in the face of a poor shooting streak. He's due for positive shot regression and could find some from downtown tonight. He's attempted at least three trios in all but one game this season, yet he's gone an abysmal 5-for-27 (18.5% 3P%). Last year, Avdija shot threes at a 37.4% clip, part of why he's averaging -0.5 threes above expectation this season.

Beyond regression, tonight's meeting with the San Antonio Spurs is an ideal matchup for Avdija to rack up points and rebounds. The Spurs are surrendering the second-most points, most rebounds, and most made threes to opposing forwards.

San Antonio is also coughing up the seventh-most putback tries, so the 6-foot-9 Avdija could parlay offensive boards with dunks. Plus, tonight's 4.0-point spread indicates this could be a rare competitive game for the Blazers, which should help keep their starters on the court down the stretch. Our projections are expecting 19.3 PR from Avdija in this one.

