3 NBA Best Bets for Thursday 11/7/24

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. numberFire's NBA power rankings and daily NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Utah Jazz at Milwaukee Bucks

Even in a favorable home matchup against the Utah Jazz, can we trust this version of the Milwaukee Bucks to win by double-digits? After defeating the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers in their season opener, the Bucks have lost six consecutive games, earning a dismal 2-5 record against the spread (ATS) in the process.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable for Thursday's contest with a thigh injury, one that forced him to miss Milwaukee's last game, so this spread could change if he's ruled out again. Meanwhile, Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen are questionable for the Jazz, and if either of them are able to play, Utah gets a massive boost on the offensive end of the floor. Markkanen practiced in full yesterday.

While the Jazz are 28th in adjusted offensive rating (109.3) and 30th in effective field-goal percentage (47.8%), the Bucks are 25th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (55.6%) and 24th in three-point percentage allowed (37.7%). In addition to that, Milwaukee isn't a team that can take advantage of Utah giving up the third-highest offensive rebound rate (28.4%) as they are registering the worst offensive rebound rate (18.2%) in the league.

The Bucks have struggled against guards this season, allowing the most points per game to PGs (32) and third-most points per game to SGs (26.1), putting Collin Sexton, Keyonte George, and potentially Clarkson in a stellar spot.

With Milwaukee's woes on both ends of the court, I will back Utah to avoid losing by 10-plus points on the road.

Minnesota Timberwolves at Chicago Bulls

To begin the new campaign, the Minnesota Timberwolves have two wins by 10-plus points, and those two victories came against the Toronto Raptors and Charlotte Hornets -- a pair of teams that are in the bottom 10 in adjusted defensive rating. On Thursday, the Timberwolves are slated to face a Chicago Bulls team that is ranked 23rd in adjusted defensive rating (115.0).

Not only is Minnesota logging the second-best effective field-goal percentage (57.2%) and third-best three-point percentage on offense (39.8%), but they have the third-best adjusted defensive rating (109.8). While the Timberwolves are one of the more well-balanced teams in the NBA, the Bulls are also holding the fifth-worst adjusted offensive rating (110.0) to go along with their shaky defense.

Aside from taking Minnesota to cover the spread, I will take them to score 119-plus points against Chicago. Putting a player of Anthony Edwards' caliber in a pace-up game (the Bulls play at the fastest pace in the league) certainly doesn't hurt our case for taking the Timberwolves to achieve their team total.

Through eight games, Chicago is allowing the seventh-most points per game (119.4), and they are playing the second leg of a back-to-back on Thursday. Amid their current three-game losing streak, the Bulls have surrendered 119-plus points in each contest while giving up an average of 124.7 points per game during that span.

Lastly, Chicago is posting the ninth-highest turnover rate on offense (14.8%) and second-lowest turnover rate on defense (11.1%), so they'll cough up the ball often without stealing many possessions from Minnesota. Given the fact that the Timberwolves haven't played since Monday, they'll be well-rested and are capable of taking care of the Bulls with ease.

