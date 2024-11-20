3 NBA Best Bets and Predictions for Wednesday 11/20/24

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. numberFire's NBA power rankings and NBA game projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have posted a 5-9 record this season. Their victories have come against the Utah Jazz (23.5 win total), Toronto Raptors (24.5), Detroit Pistons (28.5), Houston Rockets (46.5), and a last-place Philadelphia 76ers that was without Paul George and Joel Embiid. Two of those games were won by just 1 and 7 points.

The Bucks just haven't been very good. They've even lost games to the Charlotte Hornets (29.5 win total), Brooklyn Nets (23.5), and tonight's competition -- the Chicago Bulls (29.5).

I want to buy into Milwaukee's struggles by backing Chicago to cover an 8.5-point spread.

This Bulls team is not destined for greatness, but they've shown more signs of life than one might expect. Last week, they beat the Knicks on the road and were one of just three teams to keep the game within six points during the Cleveland Cavaliers' hot 15-0 start. On Sunday, they got blown out of the water by the Houston Rockets. Coby White told reporters that the team's performance was embarrassing and a disservice to the organization. While the bar may be low, you don't always hear NBA players voice these concerns, and it's good to know that the Bulls are, at the very least, trying.

The three-ball figures to keep Chicago in this game. The Bulls are averaging the third-most 3PA and fourth-most 3PM, while Milwaukee's offense ranks just 14th and 13th in these categories. The Bucks' defense, on the other hand, is letting up the fourth-most 3PM per game.

When these teams met up in October, the Bulls outscored the Bucks by 24 points from behind the arc en route to a 133-122 victory. Nearly a month removed, Milwaukee's three-point problem has only gotten worse. If the Bulls can create any three-point discrepancy tonight, be it by makes or just sheer volume, it shouldn't be too difficult to cover this 8.5-point spread.

Plus, Milwaukee is hardly a road game for Chicago, so I like the Bulls to show up in this one.

New York Knicks at Phoenix Suns

The New York Knicks and a Phoenix Suns team without Kevin Durant (calf) and Bradley Beal (calf) will meet up tonight. The total is set at 224.5, which might be too high considering the circumstances leading into this one.

The Suns (25th) and Knicks (29th) play at two of the slowest paces in the league. Tonight's tempo figures to be very underwhelming, which already puts the total in jeopardy. This season, we have witnessed 22 games between groups that each ranked in the bottom 9 of pace. In this split, the contests averaged 217.6 points (in regulation) and fell below 224.5 points at a 68.2% rate.

The Knicks are shooting threes at the third-best clip in the NBA, but they're hardly taking advantage of that, shooting the ninth-fewest 3PA per game. The Suns, meanwhile, cede the seventh-fewest 3PA, so we shouldn't expect a three-point barrage from New York.

Phoenix's offense figures to hit some roadblocks tonight, too. Not only are they facing a Knicks team that ranks third in defensive rating, but they'll have to do so without both Durant and Beal. In six games without Durant, they are netting just 105.6 points per game. In four games sans Durant and Beal, they are mustering only 100.7 points. Add in a matchup against the second-slowest team in the league, and Phoenix's 110.5 team total appears to be too high.

Atlanta Hawks at Golden State Warriors

This Atlanta Hawks-Golden State Warriors match poses as the antithesis to that Suns-Knicks game.

The Hawks (3rd in pace) and Warriors (5th) are two of the fastest teams in the NBA. This season, there have been eight contests where two top 5 paced teams met. Those games have averaged 242 points in regulation.

We should be in for plenty of threes in this one as Golden State averages the fourth-most 3PA and second-most 3PM per game. The Hawks, meanwhile, surrender the most 3PA and 3PM in the league. With that, the Warriors have a legitimate chance to near or exceed 50 3PA, which is especially encouraging considering they shoot trios at a 39% clip (second-best in the NBA).

The Hawks finally have De'Andre Hunter back in the lineup. Hunter has been an incredibly efficient scorer, averaging 20.5 points via a 50.0% FG% and 47.8% 3P%, albeit through just four games. Trae Young should also look to bounce back after posting just seven points in Monday's game.

Last season, two Atlanta-Golden State games net 246 and 275 points (246 in regulation). I think we've got another entertaining, high-scoring game on our hands tonight.

