3 Monday Night Football Best Player Prop Bets: Jets at 49ers

And then there was one.

Following an action-packed Sunday, there's just a single game left in Week 1, and it pits the New York Jets against the San Francisco 49ers.

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up in the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in NFL DFS on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best prop bets for this week's Monday night game.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Monday Night Football Best Player Prop Bets

The Jets have the best defensive line in football, per PFF's rankings, and they'll likely have the upper hand tonight as the Niners' offensive line checks in just 24th.

That could result in Brock Purdy having to scramble more than usual.

Purdy upped his rushing production a year ago. After running for a measly 1.4 rushing yards per game as a rookie, Purdy recorded 9.0 rushing yards per game a year ago. He ended up with 144 rushing yards for the campaign, all of which came from scrambles (no designed runs). So we can't bank on a designed run, but if we could, the line wouldn't be as low as 8.5 yards.

In last year's playoffs, Purdy ran for at least 12 yards in every game.

In 2023, the Jets gave up slightly above average rushing production to QBs -- both in terms of attempts and yards.

Our NFL projections have Purdy right at this line, forecasting him for 8.8 rushing yards. I'm bullish on the over, and he's capable of getting it in one scramble.

Continuing the theme of the Jets' D-Line having the advantage today over San Fran's front, that may lead to more receiving work for Christian McCaffrey.

Opponents attacked Gang Green's defense this way in 2023, with the Jets permitting the seventh-most receiving yards per game to running backs (38.0) despite not being a team that forced opponents into a lot of pass-happy game scripts.

You don't need me to sell you on the receiving prowess of CMC, who averaged 4.2 catches, 5.2 targets and 35.3 receiving yards per game a year ago. He can rip off a chunk play on any reception.

The Niners' defense was tough on running backs last year, giving up the fourth-fewest FanDuel points per game to the position. That pushes me to the under on Breece Hall's rushing plus receiving prop.

Admittedly, it's scary to take the under on Hall due to his big-play ability, but tonight should be a difficult matchup for him. Running backs had an extremely tough time finding running room versus the 49ers last year,with San Fran surrendering just 64.5 rushing yards per game to RBs.

While backs found more success through the air, with this game holding just a 3.5-point spread (in favor of the 49ers), it's unlikely the Jets' offense has to resort to a super pass-heavy attack. This game has just a 43.5-point total, as well, so oddsmakers are expecting the offenses to have a hard time.

I'll be covering my eyes if Hall gets into space, but I like this under.

