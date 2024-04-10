3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday 4/10/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

MLB Prop Bets

The New York Yankees' offense isn't hitting on all cylinders yet, but Giancarlo Stanton has started his year pretty well.

That brings us to the first prop of the night -- Stanton to Record 2+ Total Bases. The free swinger is just 10-for-40 on the campaign, but he's been driving the ball the last few games. Stanton has earned a knock in four straight games, notching an extra-base hit in each. His ability to hit for power has shown through his 37.5% hard-hit rate.

Another reason to back Stanton tonight is the matchup against left-hander Ryan Weathers. Stanton destroys lefties, as shown by his .618 slugging and .942 OPS in the split last season. The Miami Marlins' starter has pitched just nine innings this season, so his numbers from last year give us a good idea of why I love Stanton tonight -- Weathers allowed a 43.1% fly-ball rate and allowed 12 home runs in 57 2/3 innings. Righties rocked him for a .394 wOBA and 43.6% fly-ball rate.

It's hard not to love Stanton right now, and his +300 odds to odds to hit a home run should be considered, too.

I liked Corey Seager to Record 2+ Hits last night, but he got the day off. So, let's try it again tonight in another good matchup.

The Texas Rangers are taking on the Oakland Athletics. The A's will start Ross Stripling, who is coming off a rough year, one that included a 5.59 expected ERA (xERA) and 5.21 FIP. So far he's given up six runs in 12 innings pitched while also surrendering 15 hits -- which is what we like to see for Seager tonight.

Seager remains as good as ever. He's got a .406 wOBA early on this campaign with a 38.2% fly-ball rate and .368 batting average. Through his first nine games this year, he already has four multi-hit games.

The Rangers' shortstop is one to target tonight, and I like these +150 odds in a friendly matchup.

There's a lot to love about the way Christopher Morel plays the game of baseball, and he's showing why in the early going this season.

Morel has a .422 wOBA .326 batting average, .279 ISO, 3 home runs, and 10 RBIs already this year. He's also driving the ball in the air, which has only added to his success. Morel has a 42.1% fly-ball rate through 43 at-bats.

In my eyes, taking Morel to Record an RBI is the way to go for tonight, as he's gone three games in a row knocking in runs and is in the right spot on the Cubs' lineup. Hitting in the four spot this season has been a key to his success, giving him a chance to drive in runs with Ian Happ, Seiya Suzuki, and Cody Bellinger all ahead of him.

Chicago will be facing the San Diego Padres and righty Dylan Cease.

Cease has had an okay start with five runs (four earned) in 10 2/3 innings, but after last season, he's not a hurler to be afraid of. He had an 4.58 ERA in 2023 while sporting a 1.42 WHIP. The Cubs can cause problems for Cease, and I like Morel's chances to have a few RBI opportunities.

