3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 4/9/24

Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves are in a great spot to do damage tonight.

Atlanta will be facing off with the New York Mets and their starter Adrian Houser.

Houser will have a tall task tonight, which his career says he likely won't be able to match. The Braves come into tonight with the second-best implied total of the game at 5.38, per numberFire's heat map.

The right-hander has a career SIERA of 4.58, citing his struggles to stop good hitters -- especially those of the Atlanta offense. Last season, Houser had the worst fly-ball rate of his career at 35.4%, which can mean liftoff for Olson tonight to record multiple bases.

Through nine games, the first baseman has had a strong start. Out of his 11 hits thus far, 9 of them have been for extra bases. He's a machine in that regard, which is why nabbing two or more total bases is the spot to target for him betting-wise.

Olson has a 42.9% fly-ball rate and .459 wOBA so far this season. He should have no problem shining tonight against Houser.

It's worth looking at Olson to hit a home run (+320) tonight, as well.

Corey Seager continues to be a hit machine and should keep up his ways tonight.

The Texas Rangers are taking on the bottom-tier Oakland Athletics. The A's will start Alex Wood, signaling a good night for the Rangers and especially Seager.

Wood has allowed 9 runs on 13 hits through his first two starts of the season. With a solid 5.27 implied total, Texas is set to make noise against the struggling lefty.

Through nine games this season, Seager already has four games of two-plus hits. The lefty-on-lefty matchup isn't one to worry about with Seager, either, as the 2023 World Series MVP had a .314 batting average against them a season ago.

He's coming off a three-hit game, so this is the time to target Seager when he's swinging the bat so well.

It hasn't been the hottest start to the season for Corbin Carroll, but he's been able to swipe bases early.

Carroll was dynamite in the basepaths a year ago, stealing 54 bases in his NL Rookie of the Year campaign. He's played in 10 games this season, and while his batting average only sits at .225, he does have an on-base percentage of .340 -- resulting in him swiping three bases so far.

Since the Arizona Diamondbacks are at Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies, offense comes easier. This looks like the series for Carroll to get right, as he already has a stolen base in the series.

Cal Quantrill is on the mound for Colorado. He's done nothing but allow runners on base, giving up 13 hits and 5 walks. With a 2.00 WHIP through two starts, this is an ideal matchup for Carroll to get on and make noise. Plus, Colorado's Elias Diaz is one of the worst catchers at throwing out prospective base-stealers.

At +174 odds, this is an ideal situation for Carroll.

