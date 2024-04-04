3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Thursday 4/4/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing our projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- as a guide, here are some MLB player props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations.

MLB Prop Bets

Bryan Reynolds has had himself a good start to the season and should be able to keep that up tonight.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have a solid 4.43 implied total today against the Washington Nationals, per numberFire's heat map. Josiah Gray will be on the bump for the Nationals, a guy that a lineup can have their way with.

Gray didn't have the best start to the season, which is great news for Reynolds and company. The right-handed thrower let up seven runs on eight hits, including two home runs. It was a brutal start that mostly just follows the struggles from a year ago when he posted a 5.08 SIERA, 41.1% fly-ball rate, and 31.3% hard-hit rate.

As noted, Reynolds started the season strong and should have no problem continuing that. Through his first six games, he has notched a hit in five of them, which has included four extra-base hits. In a matchup as exciting as this one, it's hard not to love him and his bat. Reynolds notched 96 hits and 45 extra-base hits against righties -- let's see him keep that up tonight and Record 2+ Total Bases.

It's worth noting that rain is expected for the game this afternoon, so keep that in mind.

Things haven't been easy for the winless Miami Marlins, but there have been some bright spots even at 0-7.

The brightest very well may be Jake Burger, who continues to deliver at the plate. So much so that I like him to Record an RBI in tonight's contest.

Through seven games thus far, Burger has knocked in eight runs on nine hits through 29 at-bats. Again, it hasn't been easy, but he's getting it done. It's all the more impressive considering he hasn't hit his first home run of the season yet after powering 34 over the wall last year. I like him to hit his first homer, as well tonight, which sits at +470 odds.

The confidence in Burger comes from the matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals and, specifically, their starter Lance Lynn.

Lynn allowed a shocking 44 home runs last season but was able to make it out of his first start unscathed. It's difficult to imagine he can go from allowing 44 long balls to something in the teens. Thanks to those 44 home runs a year ago, Lynn was sporting a 43.3% fly-ball rate -- a number he's sat around the last few seasons.

With the matchup in his favor and already showing the ability to drive runs in early on, Burger should be able to get the job done tonight.

The 2024 MLB season has been only a week, and it's already proven to be Bobby Witt Jr.'s year.

Witt Jr. has done nothing but succeed at the plate. The wOBA is through the roof at .559 while he's already got two home runs, a triple, and four doubles. But what interests me most today when betting on Witt Jr. is him to Record a Stolen Base.

The Kansas City Royals will be facing the Chicago White Sox and their starter Mike Soroka. Kansas City will have a great 4.42 implied total in this game, opening Witt Jr. up for opportunities as long as he gets on base.

The star-studded shortstop has already swiped two bags this season and any time he's on base, he's a legitimate threat to do exactly that. He's also been caught stealing twice, but what matters is he is taking the chances -- which is what we need to have confidence at +230 odds.

In his first two seasons, he's been able to steal 30 and 49 bases. That number has the potential to go up in 2024, so why not keep adding tonight?

Let's have confidence in Witt Jr. for this game yet again.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.