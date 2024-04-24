3 MLB FanDuel Value Plays for Wednesday 4/24/24

Finding low-salary production is one way to get a leg up on the competition in MLB DFS.

Here are some value plays to target on FanDuel for today's main slate.

Advanced statistics courtesy of FanGraphs. Betting lines via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Betting odds as well as our projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- may change after this article is published.

MLB DFS Value Plays

Jon Gray, P, Rangers ($7,500)

We have only five pitchers at salaries of $8,900 or more, and I think the masses are going to flock to Joe Ryan (vs. Chicago White Sox) and Clarke Schmidt (vs. Oakland Athletics) -- both of whom are in dream matchups.

While it's easy to make a case for Ryan or Schmidt, I'm pretty into Jon Gray at his value salary.

Gray has excellent numbers so far this year, pitching his way to a 28.4% strikeout rate, 13.2% swinging-strike rate and 3.65 SIERA. Those are top-shelf numbers, and it's rare that we can get a hurler with those marks for a salary this low.

The matchup is there, too, as Gray hosts the Seattle Mariners. Seattle sits 22nd in wOBA (.304) with the second-highest K rate (26.9%).

All in all, Gray checks a lot of boxes today. We project Gray for 27.5 FanDuel points, making him our model's SP3.

Anthony Rizzo, 1B, Yankees ($2,700)

The New York Yankees own the night's second-highest implied total (4.98) and are firmly on the stacking radar in their date with righty Joe Boyle.

Anthony Rizzo is off to a miserable start this season, but even in the midst of a poor stretch, he's put up a 42.2% fly-ball rate versus right-handers. And Rizzo just went yard last night, so he might be snapping out of the funk.

Boyle has only 34 2/3 MLB innings to his name, so we are working with small samples. But across 81 total lefties faced, Boyle has been tagged for a .370 wOBA with just an 18.7% strikeout rate in the split.

While Rizzo's Tuesday dinger will likely drive up his draft percentage, he's a quality value play who gets you low-salary access to the Yankees.

Davis Schneider, 2B/OF, Blue Jays ($2,800)

Davis Schneider offers big-time pop at a modest salary, making him an intriguing value play on most nights.

I'm particularly enticed by Schneider today in a matchup with righty Alec Marsh, a pitcher who has permitted a 41.3% fly-ball rate and 1.58 homers per nine over his career.

Schneider brings plenty of power on his own. In 2023, he smacked 21 taters in 392 Triple-A plate appearances before being called up. He then popped eight long-balls in his first 141 MLB plate appearances.

So far in 2024, Schneider has three homers with a 54.1% fly-ball rate and .358 expected wOBA over 56 plate appearances. He seems to have earned an everyday role now and is an appealing value target thanks to his power.

