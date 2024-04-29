3 MLB FanDuel Value Plays for Monday 4/29/24

Finding low-salary production is one way to get a leg up on the competition in MLB DFS.

Here are some value plays to target on FanDuel for today's main slate.

Advanced statistics courtesy of FanGraphs. Betting lines via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Betting odds as well as our projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- may change after this article is published.

MLB DFS Value Plays

Garrett Crochet, P, White Sox ($8,600)

While Max Fried ($7,800) is going to be the chalk low-salary arm, I'm really into Garrett Crochet as a value play who could go overlooked.

Crochet started this season on fire. He's cooled since, but there's still a lot to like. He's punching out 32.0% of hitters, and his 14.3% swinging-strike rate backs up the lofty K rate. Crochet's SIERA sits at 2.79, and he's recorded at least eight punchouts in half of his six starts. His strikeout prop today comes in at 5.5 with -118 odds on the over.

He'll be up against the same Minnesota Twins offense that tagged him for five earned runs in his last appearance. Crochet has the stuff to bounce back, and Minnesota's 24.4% strikeout rate -- fourth-highest -- gives him enticing strikeout upside.

Maybe I'm being too cute by not just siding with Fried, but whenever I can get a hurler with a 32.0% K rate at an $8,600 salary who will likely have a low draft percentage, I'm interested.

Jack Suwinski, OF, Pirates ($2,700)

I don't get to say this often -- I kind of like the Pittsburgh Pirates' offense today.

Pittsburgh is facing righty Joe Boyle. Over a small sample of 37 2/3 MLB innings as a starter, Boyle has struggled against lefties, posting a meager 17.8% strikeout rate in the split while allowing a .363 wOBA and 41.1% fly-ball rate.

That draws me to Oneil Cruz ($2,900) and Jack Suwinski. I like both as values, but between the two, I side with Suwinski.

Suwinski is having an interesting follow-up campaign to his mini 2023 breakout. After posting a .341 wOBA a season ago, the Pirates' outfielder has slumped to a .243 wOBA so far this term. But on the flip side, he's dropped his K rate from 32.2% last year to 18.0% this season. His strikeout rate is only 15.0% versus right-handers, and Suwinski's batted-ball numbers in the split are pretty nice -- 37.3% hard-hit rate and 44.1% fly-ball rate.

Suwinski will be a core piece to any Pirates stacks I build, and I like him as a one-off play, as well.

Enrique Hernandez, 2B/SS/OF, Dodgers ($2,400)

Enrique Hernandez is going to be a viable play whenever the Los Angeles Dodgers see a southpaw, especially if he keeps hitting sixth in the lineup in those situations.

LA is up against Tommy Henry. While Henry's 50.0% ground-ball rate and 3.93 SIERA are impressive, there's probably some small-sample noise at play. Over 89 innings in 2023, Henry pitched his way to a 5.29 SIERA and 36.2% ground-ball rate -- also allowing a 43.7% fly-ball rate to righties.

Plus, it's the Dodgers, owners of a slate-leading 5.32 implied total. No other team is above a 4.79 implied total.

Hernandez's spot in the order as well as his multi-position eligibility make him a quality value piece.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.