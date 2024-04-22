3 MLB FanDuel Value Plays for Monday 4/22/24

Finding low-salary production is one way to get a leg up on the competition in MLB DFS.

Here are some value plays to target on FanDuel for today's main slate.

Advanced statistics courtesy of FanGraphs. Betting lines via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Betting odds as well as our projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- may change after this article is published.

MLB DFS Value Plays

Jose Quintana, P, Mets ($8,000)

With the high-salary offense of the Atlanta Braves in a good spot and the San Diego Padres boasting a massive 6.21 implied total at Coors, it's a good day to save some coin at pitcher. There are a few value arms who catch my eye, but the one I've settled on is Jose Quintana.

Quintana is more or less the same guy he's been for the last few seasons -- he doesn't offer much strikeout upside but can deliver a decent output. He's had a tough schedule so far this year, with two of his last three starts coming against Atlanta and at the Cincinnati Reds. He gets an easier assignment today versus the San Francisco Giants, a team that is just 19th in overall wOBA (.312) -- a clip that falls a touch to a .310 wOBA against southpaws.

San Fran's implied total is only 3.89, the night's third-lowest. Quintana makes sense if you want to load up on bats, and the same can be said for his opposite tonight, Keaton Winn ($7,100).

Jesus Sanchez, OF, Marlins ($2,500)

Jesus Sanchez is on my radar whenever the Miami Marlins take on a meh righty. That's exactly the case today as Miami will see Bryce Elder.

Elder posted a 4.81 SIERA and just a 17.5% strikeout rate across 174 2/3 frames last season. Over Elder's career, lefties have struck out only 14.5% of the time against him.

Sanchez was in this same spot yesterday -- facing a righty who struggles to miss bats -- and he hammered a mammoth homer off of Kyle Hendricks.

OVER THE BATTER'S EYE 🤯



Jesús Sánchez just hit this ball 460 feet! pic.twitter.com/Xf6kqG9o7F — MLB (@MLB) April 21, 2024

The lessened threat of a strikeout is huge for Sanchez's outlook today as he has fanned in 27.8% of his plate appearances in 2024. A year ago, he ended with a .353 expected wOBA overall and had success against righties to the tune of a .346 wOBA.

Miami's 4.04 implied total makes them an unappealing stack, but Sanchez is a high-upside one-off play.

Byron Buxton, OF, Twins ($2,500)

I wrote up Byron Buxton as a value play last week, and much of what I said then is still true now. Despite a slow start, Buxton is someone I'm very interested in at this salary -- especially with the Twins (4.78 implied total) on the stacking radar.

Buxton is slowly snapping out of his early-season funk. He's tallied four hits over his past three games, with two of them going for extra bases. Even as he's slumped his way to a miserable .257 wOBA -- which is why the salary is where it is -- Buxton has registered a 42.2% fly-ball rate and 40.0% hard-hit rate.

He's going to have a big game at some point, and while it looks like he might be pretty popular today, I'll have plenty of him for his matchup with Jonathan Cannon, a rookie righty. Cannon has just one MLB start under his belt and didn't put up very impressive numbers in the minor leagues, pitching to a poor 17.3% K rate last year in 48 1/3 innings in Double-A.

As an added bonus, the wind is blowing out to left today in Minnesota.

Buxton owns +300 odds to hit a home run and is the slate's top point-per-dollar bat, per our projections.

