3 MLB FanDuel Value Plays for Friday 9/29/23

Finding low-salary production is one way to get a leg up on the competition in MLB DFS.

Here are some value plays to target on FanDuel for today's main slate.

Advanced statistics courtesy of FanGraphs.

Allan Winans, P, Braves ($6,500)

Allan Winans comes at an extreme value salary, and he's an intriguing play today.

Winans draws a date with the Washington Nationals. Washington packs very little punch (23rd in wOBA) but doesn't strike out much (second-lowest K rate), which makes them a tricky matchup for DFS. However, given Winans' salary, I think the reward outweighs the risk.

Winans had a solid enough campaign in Triple-A this year (4.16 expected FIP and 22.3% strikeout rate), but he's been even better in The Show, producing a 3.49 SIERA and 27.4% strikeout rate over his first 27 innings. While there's likely some small-sample noise at play, he's capable of coming through against Washington and gives you a ton of salary flexibility with your bats.

Austin Wells, C, Yankees ($2,400)

The New York Yankees' offense has underwhelmed in 2023. They can have success today, though, thanks to a matchup with Jordan Lyles.

Lyles owns a 5.17 SIERA and 16.0% strikeout rate this season as the wheels have completely fallen off for the veteran righty. Lefties (.344 wOBA and 2.07 HR/9) and righties (.340 wOBA and 1.92 HR/9) are both hammering him. As such, the Yanks are showing a 5.14 implied total, the night's third-best mark.

Wells is making loud contact since getting called up, posting a .368 expected wOBA, 44.9% hard-hit rate and 40.8% fly-ball rate. He's been slotted third or fourth in the order in six straight games and makes for an economical way to get exposure to New York.

Randal Grichuk, OF, Angels ($2,900)

Randal Grichuk is in an advantageous spot tonight at home versus southpaw Ken Waldichuk.

Over his career, Grichuk has had plenty of success with the platoon advantage. That's been no different in 2023 as he's mashed his way to a .412 wOBA, 48.5% hard-hit rate and 43.4% fly-ball rate in the split.

Waldichuk has pitched to a 4.84 SIERA and 21.0% strikeout rate for the year. He's been particularly bad away from his pitcher-friendly home park, surrendering a .371 wOBA and 1.69 dingers per nine on the road.

Grichuk is projected to hit atop the Los Angeles Angels' lineup and is easy to like at his modest salary.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.